Agnes Water businesses Koffee n Chocolate are just one of 60 Queensland businesses selected to take part in a virtual trade fair.
Agnes Water business to feature in virtual trade fair

Jacobbe McBride
jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd May 2021 10:09 AM
A business in the Gladstone Region has been selected to take part in a virtual trade fair, aimed to connect Queensland businesses to the Asian market.

Agnes Water business Koffee n Chocolate are just one of 60 Queensland businesses that have started pitching a wide range of Queensland food and drink products with importers and distributors in twelve major Asian cities.

While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed overseas trade missions, the Taste of Queensland promotion this year has gone online with exporters and importers negotiating via online meetings.

During negotiations, most buyers will be able to taste test the wide range of food and beverage products already dispatched to them.

Premier and minister for trade Annastacia Palaszczuk said the virtual trade push reinforces was key Asian markets that Queensland is open and keen for more business which is vital for our economic recovery.

“This novel, month long promotion has already generated very keen interest in our Asian markets with so many potential buyers already signed up for online meetings,” she said.

“In the last two years, the Taste of Queensland events have chalked up more than $10 million in sales for Queensland exporters.

“Queensland based Nutrafruit is an outstanding exporting success story with an expected 300 per cent rise in export volumes this year alone for its antioxidant products made from the Queen Garnet Plum.

“And it’s exciting that more Queensland businesses – some like Nourishing Bites, who’ve never exported before – are getting their products in front of Asian buyers this year too.”

Townsville-based Nourishing Bites will present its product in Singapore, the centre of the dynamic southeast Asia region, after two years of detailed product development and market research.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us,” owner Shelley Grainger said.

“We’ve spent the past two years refining our product range to suit overseas taste profiles, understanding the export landscape and deciding which markets we’re best to target.

“We’re so proud to showcase amazing Indigenous Australian agriculture and ingredients and very hopeful for our first ever export deal.

“All the support, including even getting our products freighted to Singapore has been just amazing – freight costs have gone up, so that practical support has been absolutely crucial.”

For more information about Taste of Queensland visit HERE.

