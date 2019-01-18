Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL HEART: Suze Hagenbach of Kachina Moon in Agnes Water is bidding farewell to the 14 year venture but has left it in good hands.
ALL HEART: Suze Hagenbach of Kachina Moon in Agnes Water is bidding farewell to the 14 year venture but has left it in good hands. Rob Black
News

Agnes Water business sold after 14 wholesome years

Noor Gillani
by
18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AGNES Water store Kachina Moon's former owner Suzie Hagenbach is passing on the baton after 14 years of service.

New owners Tracy Bocos and Ryan Lowe will take over on Wednesday.

Ms Hagenbach said she had no doubt the clothing and gift store was in safe hands.

"I suppose there is a little sense of loss but I'm not really sad about it,” she said.

"I'm happy with the people that have brought it because I know they are so excited and I think they'll do an amazing job.

"They're very enthusiastic, they've got a lot of vision for it so it just makes me happy that someone else is taking over and breathing fresh life into it.”

She was also thankful for support from the Agnes Water community during the 14 years she ran the business.

"Obviously if it wasn't for my customers I wouldn't have lasted this long, especially since everybody's been through financial hardships over the last few years around Gladstone,” Ms Hagenbach said.

"So it really means a lot to me, how much they supported this little shop and I hope that they continue to support the new people.”

Ms Hagenbach said the decision to sell came after spending the last six years commuting to Agnes Water every two weeks from the Sunshine Coast, where she is a local.

"My life and my family are at the Sunshine Coast...and my dad was diagnosed with mesothelioma just over 12 months ago and he's doing quite well but that was another reason,” she said.

"This also will give me more time obviously to be closer to my parents.”

Now preparing for a trip to Bali, Ms Hagenbach said she had no "hard and fast” plans other than to contemplate her future.

agnes water agnes water 1770 community enterprises business closed business closing business closure business sale clothing business clothing store local business new owners
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Beers' huge funding promise for Gladstone schools

    premium_icon Beers' huge funding promise for Gladstone schools

    Politics LABOR has confirmed the amount of funding Gladstone Region schools will receive from 2020-2023, if it is elected at the Federal Election.

    Holden Commodore a write off in Yarroon St drift

    premium_icon Holden Commodore a write off in Yarroon St drift

    News The Holden commodore was written off in the crash

    A local library is poised to get a wild new look

    premium_icon A local library is poised to get a wild new look

    News You can help create the project for free.

    How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    premium_icon How far your property dollar goes in the regions vs big city

    News There is a clear winner when it comes to getting bang for your buck.