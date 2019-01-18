Agnes Water business sold after 14 wholesome years

ALL HEART: Suze Hagenbach of Kachina Moon in Agnes Water is bidding farewell to the 14 year venture but has left it in good hands.

AGNES Water store Kachina Moon's former owner Suzie Hagenbach is passing on the baton after 14 years of service.

New owners Tracy Bocos and Ryan Lowe will take over on Wednesday.

Ms Hagenbach said she had no doubt the clothing and gift store was in safe hands.

"I suppose there is a little sense of loss but I'm not really sad about it,” she said.

"I'm happy with the people that have brought it because I know they are so excited and I think they'll do an amazing job.

"They're very enthusiastic, they've got a lot of vision for it so it just makes me happy that someone else is taking over and breathing fresh life into it.”

She was also thankful for support from the Agnes Water community during the 14 years she ran the business.

"Obviously if it wasn't for my customers I wouldn't have lasted this long, especially since everybody's been through financial hardships over the last few years around Gladstone,” Ms Hagenbach said.

"So it really means a lot to me, how much they supported this little shop and I hope that they continue to support the new people.”

Ms Hagenbach said the decision to sell came after spending the last six years commuting to Agnes Water every two weeks from the Sunshine Coast, where she is a local.

"My life and my family are at the Sunshine Coast...and my dad was diagnosed with mesothelioma just over 12 months ago and he's doing quite well but that was another reason,” she said.

"This also will give me more time obviously to be closer to my parents.”

Now preparing for a trip to Bali, Ms Hagenbach said she had no "hard and fast” plans other than to contemplate her future.