Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR SALE: Agnes Water business Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours has six 50cc motor scooters and has clear potential for growth.
FOR SALE: Agnes Water business Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours has six 50cc motor scooters and has clear potential for growth.
News

Agnes Water business hits market as owner plans big trip

Noor Gillani
by
3rd Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PAUL Becke first fell in love with Agnes Water during a 2014 trip around Australia.

About three years later he relocated to build a life there.

Three months after that he started Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours.

Mr Becke said the scooter hire business had thrived ever since.

"It was for backpackers and so forth, to avail some transportation for them to get around town,” Mr Becke said.

"We had a look and thought 'What could we possibly do to seek self employment in the tourism industry?'.

"We thought 'What doesn't the town have at the moment that we could establish?'.”

Now after offering his services to hordes of happy tourists, his health issues have prompted him to make an important choice.

Mr Becke is selling the business to continue his cross-country travels, before he has critical heart surgery.

"I'm currently on a waiting list and they're not really 100 per cent sure how successful it's going to be,” Mr Becke said.

"They said it was probably going to be between 18 months and two years and this is why I've decided to go and continue the travels, just in case in the event of going into the surgery there is complications and I don't come out,” he said.

"At least I will have ticked something off my bucket list that's been a part of my bucket list for a while.”

Mr Becke said the business has six 50cc motor scooters and clear potential for growth, and he was sad to put it on the market in October.

"99 per cent of the business is tourists, visitors from Brisbane, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Tannum Sands - we get people from all over the country,” Mr Becke said.

"I've never ever had a client come back disappointed, they come back with smiles like Cheshire cats.

"It's up to the individual (buyer) how they want to manage it ... but I would like to see that they do it with the same degree of professionalism that the business has been run with for the last 18 months.”

Discovery Coast Moped Hire and Tours will remain operational until sold and has an asking price of $30,000-$35,000.

agnes waters business business closes business closure closing commercial discovery coast for sale hire service tourism industry
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Can you name Gladstone's floral emblem?

    premium_icon Can you name Gladstone's floral emblem?

    News Our floral emblem wears its heart on its sleeve and has been welcoming visitors to our city for many years.

    Opportunities abound for first home buyers

    premium_icon Opportunities abound for first home buyers

    News Four Gladstone units across Gladstone under $90,000.

    EXCITING TIME: The CQ coastal town that's in for a huge year

    premium_icon EXCITING TIME: The CQ coastal town that's in for a huge year

    News After a record-making 2018, Agnes Water is looking to a huge 2019.

    A soggy weekend predicted for Gladstone region

    premium_icon A soggy weekend predicted for Gladstone region

    Weather "An onshore wind flow will maintain showers about the QLD coast.”

    Local Partners