Agnes Water Beach makes top 20 list in Australia

PARADISE: Agnes Water Beach has just been ranked 16th in the 101 Best Beaches in Australia for 2018.

PARADISE: Agnes Water Beach has just been ranked 16th in the 101 Best Beaches in Australia for 2018. Aerial Media Gladstone

AUSTRALIA'S beach experts have confirmed what Gladstone region locals already know, Agnes Water beach is one of the best in Australia.

The 101 Best Beaches in Australia for 2018 was revealed this week by beach experts Brad Farmer and Andrew Short, ranking Agnes Water at number 16 in Australia and third in Queensland.

In the ranking for his top 101 beaches list, Mr Farmer considered affordability, accessibility and authenticity.

Wayne 'Grom' Mellick, owner of Reef to Beach in Agnes Water, said the next goal would be to take out the number one spot.

"It's so easy to just walk straight from your car through that beautiful park and onto the beach ... it's a dreamy experience, the pathway opens up to this majestic, pristine, beautiful ocean beach," he said.

Grom moved to Agnes Water 30 years ago and five years later started his surf shop and school.

"I'll be heading down to the beach soon for a surf school, how lucky am I to have that as an office?" he said.

Gladstone's tourism chief, Darryl Branthwaite said the high ranking would give the region a boost after it struggled with lower tourism numbers this year.

This year was one filled with highs and lows for the coastal towns. It was hit by Cyclone Debbie and flooded during October.

But they also had incredible national exposure when the Today Show hosted one of its breakfast programs live from Seventeen Seventy.

The Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited's chief said recently Experience Oz and New Zealand also ranked Agnes Water in the top ten summer destinations in Australia.

"A lot of people regard (Agnes Water) as the Noosa of the old days ... the beach has a beautiful wave break and there's some great accommodation," he said.

Mr Branthwaite said new signs directing Bruce Hwy travellers to Agnes Water are expected to be completed next year.

He said GAPDL would continue to lobby to flood proof the roads to Agnes Water and to fix the dangerously shallow Round Hill Creek.