Agnes Water and 1770 give plastic straws the flick

EVERY BIT HELPS: Tash Stott, of the 1770 Marina Cafe, one of many local businesses to embrace the Straw No More campaign.

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy have gone "Straw No More".

As of Saturday, businesses across the Discovery Coast towns officially became plastic straw-free.

The campaign was run by the Discovery Coast Environment Group.

INDESTRUCTIBLE: Straws like other plastics break up, not down, and when the get into the ocean, the plastic pieces accumulate in the stomachs of marine animals and birds. Kirsty O'Connor

Amber Lowcock has been president of the DCEG for more than a year.

She said the idea for Straw No More started with a 10-year-old Cairns resident, Molly.

Molly asked her school principal if the school could stop using plastic straws, when she became aware of the damage plastics caused to marine life.

Ms Lowcock said the response of businesses in the two towns had been amazing.

"We've had an almost 100 per cent success rate," she said.

"The community here is really good.

"We are a conscious community."

Ms Lowcock said it had been a case of working with businesses in the lead-up to going straw-free to find acceptable and affordable solutions.

"Straws are a good gateway product to be able to discuss every single-use plastic item. It's an easy thing to open a discussion with," she said.

It's about making people think about their choices, what they actually need that is single use.

Leisa Trickett, of Cafe Discovery in Agnes Water, embraced the Straw No More ethos. Her cafe switched to providing paper straws to customers about three weeks ago.

"You'll notice, we have beautiful red and white barbershop stripe straws now. They're gorgeous, everyone comments on them," she said.

Turtles along with fish, whales, dolphins, seals and sea birds are all negatively impacted by plastic pollution. Eddie Safarik

Ms Trickett said the paper straws were significantly more expensive than plastic but, if she could help "save one turtle or animal in the ocean", she'd happily do it.

Ms Lowcock said she would like to bring Straw No More to Gladstone.