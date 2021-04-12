Agnes Water, 1770 finalists in top tourism gong

Agnes Water and 1770 were listed as finalists for a top tourism award. ​

The Gladstone region’s crown jewel has been announced as a finalist in a top tourism award.

Agnes Water and 1770 have been nominated as finalists in Queensland’s Top Tourism Town’s small town category.

The awards are hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council and recognise towns that offer an amazing visitor experience.

More than 35 towns are in the running across the state.

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the awards showcased the great and diverse destinations Queensland had to offer.

“With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving,” Mr Gschwind said.

“We are thrilled with the response from towns from across Queensland who have entered the awards with 37 fantastic nominations.”

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited also shared its excitement on the news.

“We are so excited to share with you Agnes Water and Town of 1770 has been announced as a finalist and will now proceed to the public voting component of the Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards for Top Small Tourism Town,” the group said.

The winners of the awards will be decided by the public with voting open from April 11 to 26.

Individuals can cast their vote for their favourite tourism town and go into the running to win a $2,000 Apollo Motorhome travel package.

“We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state,” Mr Gschwind said.

The winner of the Top Tourism Town Award (population over 5,000) will receive a $25,000 Strategic Consulting and Capacity Building Package provided by EarthCheck and the winner of the Top Small Tourism Town Award (population below 5,000) will receive a $7,500 Tourism Consultancy and Development Package provided by The Tourism Group.