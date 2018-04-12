Menu
POOR SIGNAL: Bill Meade is upset at the poor TV reception around Agnes Water
Agnes TV on the blink

Gregory Bray
by
12th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

FOR MANY Agnes Water residents trying to watch the Commonwealth Games on television has been a real hurdle.

Agnes Water businessman, Bill Meade, said that thanks to his free to air signal going on the blink, he's missed most of the games coverage.

"Over the last week we've only been able to watch one night of the games," he said.

Unfortunately, it's not only Channel 7's signal that is playing up.

A lot of people are complaining about Channel 9 dropping out as well, because we can't watch the football.

According to Mr Meade the television signal has been poor for quite a while.

"As soon as we get a little bit of moisture in the air, or any sort of breeze, our TV just starts blinking.

"The programmes drop out and when they come back on we'll see a repeat the previous ten minutes of the show," he said.

Mr Meade has tried to have the problem fixed professionally in the past.

"We've had technicians out four times and they've said it's not your TV or aerial, it's the frequency from the broadcaster," he said.

He was told that the issue is with the area and the signal will frequently drop by up to 80 - 90 per cent.

"I can understand losing reception during heavy downpours, but not during light rain or windy weather."

"For us to be living in regional Queensland and not have free to air services is unbelievable," he said.

