MODERN NATURAL LIVING: 13 Innamincka Way, Agnes Water is an architecturally designed home currently on the market in Agnes Water through PRDNationwide.
Agnes' tropical hideaway is a real natural gem

Matt Taylor
28th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
EVER wanted to own your own private tropical getaway while keeping a coastal address?

Well this family property at 13 Innamincka Way in Agnes Water might just be for you.

Built in 2005, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom connected pavilion-style home sits on one and a half hectares of land and is surrounded by tropical vegetation.

Intended to blend in with its natural surrounds, the house was designed by Noosa-based award-winning architects Bark Design.

On their website they refer to the property as the 'Bush House', with the timber-screened 'Bahama' room at its heart.

They say they room "provides a direct and rich experience of the coastal landscape, more refuge, but as evocative and visceral as bush camping”.

While the property seems worlds away, it is just a five-minute drive to the Agnes Water township.

13 Innamincka Way, Agnes Water.
The property would suit a small family looking to relocate, a couple seeking something a bit different or even a single living person wanting to escape.

The home is currently listed by PRDNationwide at Agnes Water, which describes the house in its listing as a "quintessential modern bush house”.

It is constructed using timber and modern building materials, with the design allowing for cool breezes and an abundance of light.

The unique home features open-plan living downstairs with bedrooms upstairs.

13 Innamincka Way, Agnes Water.
A mostly natural block of land, the house is situated on land that offers real seclusion and an escape from the hustle and bustle of city living.

And for those who want even more room to grow, the block beside is also available for sale, to offer those interested a total of 2.98ha.

The home also features one carport space with plenty of room around to house vehicles.

