Agnes tourism operators banking on digital change for boost

TOURISM BOOST: Moondoggie Beach and Bush Tours' Arty and Kathy Robertson-Cipak are looking forward to seeing the impact cryptocurrency will have on the region.

AGNES Water tourism operators desperate for business are hopeful the region's emergence as a cryptocurrency-friendly town will give them the boost they need.

Moondoggie Beach and Bush Tours owner Arty Cipak said after a slow 12 months he was willing to try the new concept if it would help his business.

"If it's going to take cryptocurrency to get tourists to town, then bring it on," he said.

"Hopefully it will put us on the map for people who may not have considered coming to Agnes Water before."

Mr Cipak's two-year-old tour business is among the more than 20 at Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy to sign up to sell services for digital currency.

Accommodation providers, the tavern, cafes and other tour providers have also signed up.

The concept allows people with cryptocurrency to spend it while travelling.

TravelbyBit co-founder and chief executive Caleb Yeoh said the arrangement does not make a difference to what the tourism operators are paid for their tours or services.

On Monday the businesses will meet with TravelbyBit to learn more about how the concept will work.