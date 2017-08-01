Agnes to Baffle road provokes passion at forum

DEMOCRACY IN ACTION: There were about 50 people at the community and council meeting at Agnes Water yesterday.

DEMOCRACY at its finest is the perfect way to describe today's community meeting at Agnes Water.

Gladstone Regional Council held a meeting to discuss issues relevant to the communities down there and, unsurprisingly, a road connection between Baffle Creek and Agnes Water was the top of most people's agenda.

The discussion was held after the council held its ordinary meeting for the first time in Agnes Water.

There were about 50 people who turned up for the meeting, more than most held in Gladstone.

The council has still not decided if there will be a connection or where it would go.

However, there is a 4WD track through Deepwater National Park.

One proposal is to upgrade that to a 2WD gravel road.

Other options the council is considering are completely new roads coming from Maude Hill Rd.

Discovery Coast Environment Group co-chair Amber Lowcock was vocal at the meeting and has been vocal on the issue previously.

She said her concern was an upgrade of the national park road was not a "long-term” solution.

Ms Lowcock said there had been a lack of "community conversation” over the issue.

"Why is community consultation not done more to stop hitting these roadblocks?,” she said.

However, Mayor Matt Burnett disputed Ms Lowcock's claims about community consultation and said it had been a long-running issue for the council since he was elected in 2000.

"I don't know if we'll ever get to a point to get unanimous support,” he told the meeting.

There were about 10 people who voiced their views on the issue, including some who said upgrading the national park road was the right option.

Engineering services director Paul Keech said a report on the different options would be brought to the council in the coming weeks.

"At that point in time the council will know what the costs will be,” he said.

"Then we can determine what we're going to do.”

Deepwater resident Judy Ferrari was at the meeting.

She said regardless of which option people wanted she felt the council was listening, which would be pleasing for everyone.