Agnes surfers' taste of swell today short-lived

Amelia McKay enjoying a surf at Agnes Water.
Tegan Annett
by

THE weather system that caused monstrous surf along south Queensland's coast at the weekend produced two to three foot waves at Agnes Water this morning.

Long-time surfer and Reef to Beach surf school owner Wayne 'Grom' Mellick said more than 40 people paddled out to enjoy the "fun, clean" waves before 9am.

While it was far smaller than the huge swell that closed Gold Coast beaches, Mr Mellick said there was "plenty of good fun" on offer this morning.

But surfers' joy today after a weekend of smaller-than-predicted swell is expected to be short-lived.

"It didn't get as big as predicted in our region, partly because we are protected by the Great Barrier Reef," Mr Mellick said.

"We're expecting the swell to drop in the next day or two as the system moves further south."

Meanwhile Mr Mellick has his fingers crossed for south easterly winds in ten days' time for the 20th Longboard Classic at Agnes Water.

The four-day surfing event starts on March 1 and Mr Mellick said there were plenty of "past champions" and new contestants already signed up.

