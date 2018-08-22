Agnes residents embrace digital currency industries

Agnes Water residents will tonight learn more about the cryptocurrency industry.

AFTER becoming the first "cryptocurrency town in Australia" in June, Agnes Water residents will tonight learn how to become more involved in the digital currency and blockchain industries.

Blockchain enthusiasts, technology-driven business people and cryptocurrency start-up advocates will speak at an Agnes Water information session tonight organised by Gordon Christian.

Mr Christian, who was one of the leading forces behind the TravelbyBit Agnes Water initiative, said he wanted people to understand the technology behind cryptocurrency and the business opportunities that come with it.

Since June, Agnes Water businesses have offered payment by digital currency in a bid to attract a new tech-savvy wave of tourists.

"We want to educate people about cryptocurrency and the opportunities that exist within the space with a view of people creating themselves employment by getting involved," he said.

"We need people to be aware of the dangers and benefits of this industry.

"It's a risky space, there is a 75 per cent failure rate in new tech startups."

Mr Gordon said now they see new tourists every week paying for accommodation and tourism experiences with digital currency.

They have also hosted New Zealand visitors looking at adopting the payment system.

He said the payment system featured heavily on a BBC World News The Travel Show special about Agnes Water.

Tonight's information session will be from 6-7.20pm at Sandcastles Resort Conference Room.

There will be speakers from Agnes Water and the broader region.