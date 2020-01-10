Agnes property the ‘best of both worlds’

48 Bills Road, Agnes Water is on the market for a quick sale

PRIVATE and safe, yet only minutes from shops, restaurants and the beach.

Ray White Agnes Water principal Bill Meade said 48 Bills Rd, Agnes Water was the best of both worlds.

Mr Meade said the property was available for immediate sale and the owners would listen to reasonable offers.

The property has an “immaculate” three-bedroom home, a dam and a shed with attached apartment.

“With the size of the shed, you could have someone like a tradie working from home,” Mr Meade said.

“There’s an endless number of things you could do to create a revenue stream.”

With solar power and hot water, “it would certainly be great for someone who cares about the environment,” Mr Meade said.

The property is on the market for $379,000.

