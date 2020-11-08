Agnes photographer to open new fine art gallery

Agnes Water Photographer and filmmaker Stuart McKay took this stunning image of Agnes Water Marina.

Agnes Water Photographer and filmmaker Stuart McKay took this stunning image of Agnes Water Marina.

INTERNATIONALLY renowned photographer and filmmaker Stuart McKay is launching a fine art gallery at Agnes Water showcasing some of the best of his spectacular work.

The visual storyteller, who grew up on the NSW Central Coast but now calls Central Queensland home, is in strong demand after producing a stunning campaign for Gladstone Regional Council and the GADPL, highlighting the best the region has to offer.

After returning from a six-week family trip to the Whitsundays, where Mr Mackay did everything from skydiving to sailing and diving to capture the region for its tourism campaign, he has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on his gallery.

One of Stuart McKay's photos that will feature in his new Agnes Water fine art gallery. Picture: Stuart McKay

“I am over the moon with the initial reception to the gallery, which has largely come in response to the Queensland Government’s push to have more people travel within the state due to COVID travel restrictions,” Mr McKay said.

Featuring Earth and Sky from Agnes Water – 1770 and the iconic Great Barrier Reef, the gallery will house some of Mr McKay’s best shots as limited editions.

“I have chosen ten images to open with, which bring together my passion for Earth and Sky not only in Agnes Water – 1770 but also in Australia’s famed World Heritage, Great Barrier Reef,” Mr McKay said.

“This is the first time for 1770 that such a gallery has been established, to not only show off the best that nature has to provide, but also to display my personal love and passion for this unique part of Queensland and Australia.”

Some of his favourite images to capture are starlapses, which garnered international attention in March when Mr McKay’s amazing images were featured on the BBC website.

“That was a really great push for me and my business,” he said.

The self-taught father of four honed his skills while at home in between shifts in Central Queensland mines, until his talent was recognised.

“I started doing all the local real estate and it developed from there to a point where I could give up the mining industry,” he said.

Agnes Water filmmaker Stuart McKay was recognised by international broadcaster the BBC for his Starlapse photography taken in his home town. Picture: StixPix Productions

“I started picking up contracts with large tourism companies and travelling overseas on behalf of them two weeks at a time.

“My focus now is to really showcase this region through videography and photography.”

Local tourism groups have welcomed the opening of the gallery because for the first the first time in Agnes Water – 1770’s history, visitors can “take home” or order online an amazing slice of local nature.

Mr McKay is already recognised as an outstanding contributor to tourism in the Discovery Coast region having won both Queensland and Australian wide recognition including from Tourism Australia.

The new visual storytelling fine art gallery upstairs at The Marina, 535 Captain Cook Drive, 1770, will be open to the public after November 16.

To see and purchase Mr McKay’s photos visit his website.

