Agnes paramedic celebrates ten years in coastal community

BRETT Schultz is celebrating a significant milestone - 10 years serving the coastal community as a paramedic.

The officer-in-charge at Agnes Water/ Seventeen Seventy ambulance station marked the anniversary last month.

Local Ambulance Commitee president Josie Meng celebrated the occasion with a Facebook post, which prompted an outpouring of thanks from the community, especially those who had been treated by Mr Schultz in the past.

"It's a bit humbling... you don't think anyone notices but then something like that happens," Mr Schultz said.

"You do get a bond with the community over time.

"I've always thought of the Agnes area as like a country town but it's on the coast."

Mr Schultz started at the station on April 1, 2008, without any immediate plans to rise through the ranks.

But in late 2009 he became the officer-in-charge after the position became vacant.

Mr Schultz said the unique thing about working as a paramedic on the Discovery Coast was how much time they spend with patients before those patients can be transferred to hospital.

"Both Gladstone and Bundy are a fair distance, so you end up taking care of them more than you might in a big city," he said.

Ms Meng said Mr Schultz's achievement was "a big milestone in a small community".

"We're just glad he's here," she told The Observer.

"It is something that we're very proud of. We call him an unsung hero.

"He doesn't like that because he's a country person, he's very unassuming.

"You've also got to take your hat off to his family, because with the hours he works they give up a lot for us as well."