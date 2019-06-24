Agnes pair surfs to Nationals

TALENT: Luca Doble at the 2019 Queensland Longboard State Titles at Sunrise Beach on the Sunshine Coast.

TWO Agnes Water residents have had success at this year's Queensland Longboard State Titles and will represent the state at the Australian Titles in August.

Luca Doble and Paul White qualified and are looking forward to representing Queensland.

The action-packed State Titles were held at Sunrise Beach on the Sunshine Coast on June 15-16.

A longer southeast swell and light northwesterly winds made for great conditions.

Luca, 14, won the under-18 girls' logger, the under-18 girls' longboard and the open women's logger and placed third in the open women's longboard.

She will head to the Nationals for the three divisions she won.

She is hoping to also compete in the open women's longboard nationals.

"I couldn't believe it,” Luca said.

"I wasn't expecting anything at all - all of the girls have got so much better.”

She said she had only been longboarding for two and a half years and had been surfing since she was six.

"My brother Archie rode short boards and then he started riding a longboard ... and I tried his board one day.

"I just loved it, I never went back to a short board.”

Luca said she was both nervous and excited to head to the Nationals on the Tweed Coast in NSW.

"I love Cabarita and I love the waves,” she said.

Another Agnes Water resident, Paul White, finished in 3rd place in the over-45s and 4th place in the over-40s, qualifying him for the Queensland team in both divisions.

He said he has lived in Agnes Water for about 17 years and has been longboarding for about 14 years.

"When I moved to Agnes, I found a place where you had to know both boards, because there wasn't always short-board rideable waves,” Paul said.

"By grabbing a longboard, I could surf all the time.

"It started with that, and then I just fell in love with that kind of surfing.”

Paul said he enjoyed the State Titles and the time spent with friends he had made over the years through longboarding.

"It was great ... the vibe in longboarding is always good, it's always friendship out on the water,” Paul said.

"It was a warmer weekend for winter and the water was beautiful.”

Paul is the contest director of the Reef 2 Beach Longboard Classic.