UPDATE: Optus service finally restored to Agnes Water

BACK IN ACTION: Optus have restored their network services in Agnes Water Renee Albrecht

OPTUS has confirmed its 3G and 4G network services in Agnes Water are now back online.

The service had been out for nearly 11 days.

An Optus spokeswoman told The Observer a team had been sent out to make the final repairs today.

"The outage was due to a hardware fault caused by the severe weather and storms in the area," she said.

"Access points to Optus sites in the region had been either challenging or impassable, due to recent wet weather and storm activity restricting access to the sites."