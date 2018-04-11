Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK IN ACTION: Optus have restored their network services in Agnes Water
BACK IN ACTION: Optus have restored their network services in Agnes Water Renee Albrecht
News

UPDATE: Optus service finally restored to Agnes Water

Gregory Bray
by
11th Apr 2018 2:10 PM

OPTUS has confirmed its 3G and 4G network services in Agnes Water are now back online.

The service had been out for nearly 11 days.

An Optus spokeswoman told The Observer a team had been sent out to make the final repairs today.

"The outage was due to a hardware fault caused by the severe weather and storms in the area," she said.

"Access points to Optus sites in the region had been either challenging or impassable, due to recent wet weather and storm activity restricting access to the sites."

Related Items

agnes water optus outage
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    Tragic crash: Major coal firm confirms contractor killed

    News UPDATE: Horrific photos show full extent of 100km/h head-on

    Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Breaking The fourteen-year-old had suspected fractures to both wrists.

    Ute plunges into mangroves near Toolooa boat ramp

    Ute plunges into mangroves near Toolooa boat ramp

    Breaking The driver was unhurt in the incident.

    Agnes Water's Optus network down for 11 days

    Agnes Water's Optus network down for 11 days

    News Service was supposed to resume at some point last night.

    Local Partners