Agnes off-leash area to be discussed at council

A PETITION against a recent change to Gladstone Regional Council's off-leash and dog-free zones will be discussed at today's general council meeting.

The changes came into effective from March 17 last year, allowing dogs to enter Agnes Water main beach from beach access points in the town centre through Tom Jeffery Park.

However they are required to remain on a leash until north of the Agnes Water Surf Club entrance marker on the beach.

The change meant dog owners, many of them elderly, had to walk 1.5km from the beach access to let their dogs off leash.

The petition was received by GRC on December 15 and was signed by 203 people.

The intended outcome of the petition was that 'Council review the current the animal off-leash areas and consider either reverting back to the previously designated areas, north of the Sandcastles entry, or allowing off leash use of beach areas prior to 9am and after 4pm.'

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor said in December that changes were made to protect the growing number of locals and tourists who visit the beach every day.

Cr Trevor said the council would investigate problems with the SLSC beach access in 2018.

"We feel very sorry we have to enforce these laws, it doesn't make us feel good," Cr Trevor said.

"We understand lots of seniors love to have their dogs on the beach unleashed. If there's a problem for seniors access we'll deal with it so they can continue to enjoy the beach in an unleashed area."