Agnes music festival exceeds expectations

Tex Perkins performing at the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

WITH a second stage, added creative elements and a stellar line-up, the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival exceeded expectations.

Thousands of fans walked through the gates at the Seventeen Seventy SES Grounds for the three-day festival held from Friday to Sunday.

Organised by the Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, and headlined by Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band, the event attracted visitors from across Queensland and interstate.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers told The Observer on Saturday that ticket sales had already surpassed expectations, with final attendance figures expected to be confirmed this week.

She said the highlights of this year's festival were the second stage which showcased local and up-and-coming artists and headliner Tex Perkins.

Gypsy Rumble put on an energetic show at the main stage at the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

With the help of a Reg­ional Arts Development Fund grant, volunteers created a statue of a whale which was a focal point under the main stage marquee.

The marquee was also adorned with hanging fish fig­urines and other sea creatures.

"There's a lot of hours and creative planning that go into those elements," Ms Rodgers said.

"It was definitely a team effort, especially to construct, store and move the whale ­itself, which weighs more than 150kg."

8 Ball Aitken returned to the festival this year and was welcomed by many dedicated fans on Saturday afternoon.

8 Ball Aitken's biggest fans Rodney Scott, Aiden Pitman and Scott Radloff at the 2020 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Arguably looking forward to him the most were Aiden Pitman, Scott Radloff and Rodney Scott, who dressed up like the frontman by donning long, red wigs.

They have seen 8 Ball perform more than 15 times and met him on multiple occasions, and have even become Facebook friends with him.

The singer sent them the red wigs last Christmas.

Mr Scott said they loved his music, and that he would chat with his fans ­before and after gigs.

Ms Rodgers said this week attendees would be sent surveys about the event, to help gain feedback on what organisers could improve for next year's event.

She said that they would begin organising the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival from July.

She thanked volunteers and said the event would not have been possible without them.