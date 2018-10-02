Agnes mum's joy after third son's traumatic birth

ALL THE LOVE IN THE WORLD: Mum Rebecca Domorev at Andrew's side.

AFTER a harrowing seven months with an unexpected trauma, Rebecca Domorev has been given another reason to smile.

The Agnes Water mother-of-three's organic tea business was recognised as one of the best in the nation during the Golden Leaf Awards last month.

She said it was a "lovely" way to finish the year, after her family had a traumatic beginning to 2018.

Ms Domorev's now seven-month-old "chatterbox" Andrew Solomon was airlifted to Brisbane the day after he was born when doctors became concerned he was having difficulty absorbing oxygen and feeding.

Tests revealed he was born with incompletely developed lungs, blockages between his bowel and stomach, hyperthyroidism and Down syndrome.

At just two days old, baby Andrew was faced with immediate surgery and spent a month recovering in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

MAKING PROGRESS: Rebecca Domorev pictured with her sons Andrew and Paul. (INSET): Doting older brothers Peter and Paul with Andrew Domorev.

Settling into life outside hospital, she said they slowly began to focus back on the online tea business, Tielka, which Ms Domorev founded in 2009.

In her first year entering the Golden Leaf Awards, Ms Domorev's business won six gold and two silver awards.

Tielka was the most highly awarded tea company in Australia for its specialty pyramid teabags.

"This has been a lovely way to finish the year," she said.

"Working through the unexpected trauma with Andrew and trying to get the business back on track was hard.

"(The award win) meant more than what most people realised ... getting this award showed that we can do this."

While Andrew is still connected to oxygen, Ms Domorev said he was doing well.

"He's the most delightful little child, he's a chatter box which does make it a little bit awkward if I'm in a meeting but he puts a smile on everyone's faces," she said.

Ms Domorev thanked her employee Dani Bassett, who looked after orders while the family was living in Brisbane with Andrew.