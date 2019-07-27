Agnes mum's grass roots campaign for a better skate park

Johnny and Cora Wilton, Taye and Airlie Heselwood, Jack and Matty Mcdoughll, Jedd and Guiney Rapley, Cooper Clarke, Marley and Oceane and Beau Lowcock, Jacob Mudie, Victor Gear, Conner Yates and Cain Schultz.

AN Agnes Water mother has started a grass roots campaign to see the skate park across from Workman's Beach upgraded.

Eve Shirkey is hoping to raise $1.5million to improve the facility and put lighting in the area.

With four kids of her own with a keen interest in skateboarding she said the skate park would be beneficial to families in the area.

"We just noticed the skate park here really needs an upgrade,” Ms Shirkey said.

"It's really close to one of the natural springs so the concrete cracks a lot.

"There's no soft edges, if you're going hard coming out of the bowl and you overshoot you end up in the gravel.”

She said the coping was gelling out and the skate park looked like it was designed for roller blades not skateboards.

She approached Gladstone Regional Council to fund the upgrade but was told they could not afford it.

Mayor Matt Burnett said there were repair works planned for the skate park.

"As part of planned works, Council's contracts and procurement process for repairs and maintenance work at Agnes Water Skate Park will take place in August with works anticipated to start after the September school holidays and with expected completion in November 2019,” Cr Burnett said.

Ms Shirkey was suggested to approach mining companies but decided to start a grass roots campaign.

"I thought why don't we just try and see if the community and the people who visit here want to help,” she said.

"Then if we've got money behind it we might get better funding down the track.”

She said Agnes Water lacked facilities for the youth.

"They don't have a PCYC, you end up seeing them sitting outside the petrol station on a Friday night,” she said.

"If they had a lit up park you know that's where they'd be, being active and engaging with each other.”

So far the Go Fund Me campaign has raised $100.

To support the campaign visit gofundme.com/f/camp-woodward-style-startup