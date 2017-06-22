Agnes mum finds freedom with jazz music

Terri Hartung is a jazz musician who received almost $3000 in funding from the council with RADF Round 2 grants. She is going to Brisbane to record her EP but lives in Agnes and uses nature to inspire her music.

MOVING from the daily grind of inner city living to the coastal oasis of Agnes Water was what inspired this jazz musician to perform again.

With a professional music career spanning more than 15 years, Terri Hartung said she worked with the likes of Don Burrows and James Morrison before raising a family.

"My youngest is in Year 12, now I have new freedom, they're not the only one who is 17 again,” Terri said.

Using inspiration from her Agnes Water lifestyle, Terri received a $2955 Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) grant from Gladstone Region Council and State Government to help with the production of her Silver Ribbons EP.

"It's a really lovely feeling of support,” Terri said.

"Music is something that keeps you young because it keeps you happy and laughing.”

Terri said she would spend three days in Brisbane recording her EP (six-song album) with three top Queensland jazz musicians.

"Each song is centred around one of the locations that has really impacted on me,” she said.

"The process of living in that environment, you feel all the beauty around you.

"I'm hoping people will resonate and feel that too.”

Terri said she hoped tourists would buy her EP to keep as a souvenir of Agnes Water.

Terri was one of 13 applicants to receive RADF starting from $599 to $5812.80.

"I'm very grateful for it and the opportunities (the funding) provides,” Terri said.

