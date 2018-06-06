Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENOUGH ROOM: Can Agnes and 1770 draw enough tourists to keep traditional accommodation providers and Airbnb hosts happy?
ENOUGH ROOM: Can Agnes and 1770 draw enough tourists to keep traditional accommodation providers and Airbnb hosts happy? Contributed
News

Agnes motel owner hits out at Airbnb

Julia Bartrim
by
6th Jun 2018 8:33 AM

THE number of properties listed on Airbnb in Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy has "mushroomed" in the past five years, says a local motel owner.

Mark Hulst, owner of Sandcastles 1770 Resort, believes the rise of Airbnb hosts has reduced his customers and he thinks it's time Airbnb lost, what he calls, an unfair advantage.

"It's definitely had a negative impact on occupancy at Sandcastles," he said.

"There's that many of them now - over 200 (Airbnb hosts) - they are all cutting each other's throats for price."

 

 

The tourism mecca is still fighting to come back after a downturn.
The tourism mecca is still fighting to come back after a downturn.

He also pays insurances, and employs 10-12 staff, meaning he pays WorkCover, too.

Plus he's required to comply with safety regulations for accommodation providers such as ensuring each room has a working smoke alarm.

"As far as council is concerned, Airbnb are (legally) private houses," Mr Hulst said

Council should regulate them under bed and breakfast regulations - they should treat them the same.

On its website, Airbnb says it "encourages hosts to install smoke alarms and CO (carbon monoxide) detectors", meaning it's not mandatory.

Mr Hulst acknowledged he actually had a couple of properties listed on Airbnb himself.

"I don't have a problem with the portal itself," he said.

"It's that (most properties listed) are not zoned."

An Airbnb spokesperson said the company was happy to work with governments to "play their part and pay their fair share" and Airbnb was all about "democratising travel".

The spokesperson said Airbnb "believes a tourism or bed tax, levied on all providers, is a fair and efficient way to raise more money for essential services and infrastructure".

Providers of traditional accommodation have generally strongly opposed a bed tax.

Mr Hulst said he thought Gladstone Regional Council needed to do more to regulate private Airbnb hosts.

The council did not respond before deadline.

Related Items

agnes water and 1770 airbnb short term holiday letting tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after crash at busy intersection

    UPDATE: Woman hospitalised after crash at busy intersection

    Breaking Bramston St heading towards the CBD has been closed.

    • 6th Jun 2018 9:54 AM
    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    News Once rents increase, house prices will follow suit, agent says.

    Council signs off on new structure aimed at $14.4m savings

    Council signs off on new structure aimed at $14.4m savings

    News Up to 12 full-time jobs will go as a result of the restructure.

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    News Geoff and Jenni Carr purposely built their home to share it

    Local Partners