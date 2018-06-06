Agnes motel owner hits out at Airbnb

ENOUGH ROOM: Can Agnes and 1770 draw enough tourists to keep traditional accommodation providers and Airbnb hosts happy?

ENOUGH ROOM: Can Agnes and 1770 draw enough tourists to keep traditional accommodation providers and Airbnb hosts happy? Contributed

THE number of properties listed on Airbnb in Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy has "mushroomed" in the past five years, says a local motel owner.

Mark Hulst, owner of Sandcastles 1770 Resort, believes the rise of Airbnb hosts has reduced his customers and he thinks it's time Airbnb lost, what he calls, an unfair advantage.

"It's definitely had a negative impact on occupancy at Sandcastles," he said.

"There's that many of them now - over 200 (Airbnb hosts) - they are all cutting each other's throats for price."

The tourism mecca is still fighting to come back after a downturn.

He also pays insurances, and employs 10-12 staff, meaning he pays WorkCover, too.

Plus he's required to comply with safety regulations for accommodation providers such as ensuring each room has a working smoke alarm.

"As far as council is concerned, Airbnb are (legally) private houses," Mr Hulst said

Council should regulate them under bed and breakfast regulations - they should treat them the same.

On its website, Airbnb says it "encourages hosts to install smoke alarms and CO (carbon monoxide) detectors", meaning it's not mandatory.

Mr Hulst acknowledged he actually had a couple of properties listed on Airbnb himself.

"I don't have a problem with the portal itself," he said.

"It's that (most properties listed) are not zoned."

An Airbnb spokesperson said the company was happy to work with governments to "play their part and pay their fair share" and Airbnb was all about "democratising travel".

The spokesperson said Airbnb "believes a tourism or bed tax, levied on all providers, is a fair and efficient way to raise more money for essential services and infrastructure".

Providers of traditional accommodation have generally strongly opposed a bed tax.

Mr Hulst said he thought Gladstone Regional Council needed to do more to regulate private Airbnb hosts.

The council did not respond before deadline.