Agnes man's trailer stolen after serious crash

Emily Pidgeon
| 14th Apr 2017 2:12 PM
LOW ACT: This trailer was stolen from a crash scene involving an Agnes Water man's car written off.
IMAGINE being in an accident so terrible you wrote of your car.

Then imagine hearing that your trailer had been stolen from the crash scene.

This happened to an Agnes Water man.

Last week Mark (who doesn't wish to have his surname published) said he was involved in a single vehicle accident which put him and his wife, Lorna, in hospital suffering minor injuries.

"I rolled the car and we were taken to Bundaberg hospital and cleared on any serious injuries,” he said.

"But between midnight Thursday and 9am Friday someone stole my trailer.”

The accident occurred about 10km south of Rosedale, heading north towards Agnes Water from Bundaberg.

"I find it difficult to believe that anyone would breach the police accident scene tap and remove the trailer,” Mark said.

"Particularly when they would not have know if the occupants had been seriously injured or killed.”

Using the trailer for odd jobs and occasional camping trips, Mark said he was in disbelief someone would do such a "low act”.

"The morning after the accident, I received a call from the recover vehicle driver (who was to pick up the car and trailer from the accident scene) to tell me that the trailer was not there,” he said. "How could anyone stoop so low?”

Mark said the trailer was a heavy duty four-wheel-drive off road single axle box trailer with high sides and is fully galvanised with a checker plate floor.

"I think they are Kelly tyres, but not positive,” he said. "The tail gate is released by steel handle slides on the top of both sides, with the tail gate when opened flapping down.”

Mark said the trailer had white mud flaps with 'terrace welding' and 'trailer centre' written in green letters on them.

"There are fabricated jerry can holders on both sides, front and back, and the trailer frame has supports for removable ladder racks and cargo carriers,” he said.

Mark said he and his wife wanted to thank the emergency services and people who stopped to help at the scene of the accident.

"Fortunately the kind acts of the many who stopped to assist us outweighs the negative.”

If anyone has any information, contact the Agnes Water Police Station on 4974 9708.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water crash crime

