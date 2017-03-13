'He's huge!' Muscly frog freaks out local kids

NOW THAT'S A FROG: Tahnie Saltner shared this amazing image of the green tree frog that visited them at Agnes Water.

IT WAS a ribbeting experience for a Moura family when they came across a whopper of a frog while holidaying at Agnes Water.

Tahnie Saltner said it was a sight that would never be frogotten.

"We rented a house at Agnes over the Christmas break - it was Boxing Day," she said.

"We were sitting out on the veranda that night and heard a huge splat onto the kids' jumping castle that they received for Christmas so my four kids went down to check him out and started yelling out at how big he was.

"We thought 'Oh yeah, he's just a frog, calm down', but, boy, were they right - he was huge."

Mrs Saltner said the massive amphibian was big enough to fill a man's hand.

"My mum's fiance (pictured in the photo) went and picked him up," she said.

"We were amazed at the size of him. We took a quick pic and let him go so we didn't spook him to much. He was definitely the talk of the family for days after."

The cute critter ended up earning the name "Kermit the Hulk" from Mrs Saltner's children.

"He had muscles on muscles," she said.

Queensland Frog Society Bundaberg area co-ordinator David Flack said big frogs were a possibility as long as conditions were ideal.

"Green tree frogs can live quite a long time," he said.

"The oldest one I know of at the moment is about 40 years old."

Frogs can get to a size of 110mm for females and 77mm for males - but there are always exceptions.

"They can get quite large and obviously they're going to get frogs above average and below average," Mr Flack said.

A frog the size of the one pictured at Agnes Water would most likely be an older female, according to Mr Flack.

A lack of predators and disease, coupled with a good food supply, can produce older, bigger frogs.

"They're a common species and the most in tune with human habitation," Mr Flack said.

"They've adapted very well to people."

However, Mr Flack said it was still a tough gig with disease, predators, climate change, land clearing and lawnmowers all threatening survival.

"They're a species group that's in decline," he said.