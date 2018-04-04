Agnes caravan park extension gets green light

A proposal to expand the beachfront Agnes Water caravan park is with the Gladstone Regional Council.

A proposal to expand the beachfront Agnes Water caravan park is with the Gladstone Regional Council. Tegan Annett

AGNES Water business and tourism is set to receive a boost after Gladstone Regional Council approved a development application to extend the town's caravan park.

The proposal would see the six-acre Agnes Water Tourist Park extended by 1.109 hectares (11,090sq m), with land south of the park running adjacent to Clowes Lane (opposite the police station) re-zoned to medium density to facilitate the extension.

The park currently has more than 60 accommodation sites including a mixture of caravan, tent, bungalow and apartment sites.

Developer applicant, Beaches of 1770 Pty Ltd, would complete the extension in three stages, adding a further 36 sites to the facility.

Stage 1 would add 17 caravan and annex sites, Stage 2 would see 11 tent sites and eight powered RV sites added and a "community facilities building" for the third stage.

It's understood the Stage 3 building would be for amenities such as a shared kitchen, barbecues and showers/toilets.

The communal building proposed in the expansion of the beachfront caravan park at Agnes Water. Tegan Annett

Gladstone Region acting mayor and part-time Agnes resident Chris Trevor welcomed the development.

"Not only will it increase development in the community but it will also provide much-needed jobs," Cr Trevor said.

"Apart from the short-term economic stimulus it will provide in the construction phase, it will also support long-term sustainable jobs in the tourist industry."

The only sticking point for GRC is a four-year sunset clause to begin the development, which was initially approved under the superseded Miriam Vale Shire planning scheme 2009.

Agnes Water Caravan Park is back in business. Picture: REN LANZON GLA_rens170510-4

Cr Trevor would like to see the development begin as soon as possible.

"I'd like to see the first sod of soil turned tomorrow," he said.

"Speaking from a local perspective Agnes has been doing it tough apart from the tourism aspect and a development of this nature I think would be overwhelmingly welcomed by the community to support jobs and support local business.

"We were overrun by tourists on the weekend and there's no reason why that pattern of behaviour won't continue."