Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock festival ready to rumble

8 Ball Aitken had the crowd rocking at the 2019 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival and are ready to back this effort up in 2021.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival is fast approaching, with event organisers telling The Observer the excitement throughout the community is palpable.

The SES grounds at 1770 are getting set up and ready to go, with organisers thanking a passionate team of volunteers from across the Agnes Water and 1770 communities.

“Now that the hard work is almost done, this picturesque twin-town is getting prepared, super-pumped and ready to rumble at the 1770 SES Grounds on Captain Cook Drive from 4pm this Friday until 4pm Sunday,” an event spokesman said.

“Music-lovers will be treated to blues, roots and rock grooves in a relatively intimate, boutique setting at one of Queensland’s premiere coastal music festivals.

“There will be plenty of space undercover at the all-weather event to sit and chill, or dance your socks off under both the 50m x 20m main stage marquee and the more intimate discovery stage tent.”

The spokesman assured attendees the festival was a COVID-safe event with government guidelines and mobile device check-in required upon entry.

“All festival staff have been COVID-trained and are super-keen to make sure everyone gets to relax and just enjoy the music and vibe all weekend,” the spokesman said.

The main marquee stage is sure to be rocking with a scorching summer line-up of artists including headliners Killing Heidi, as well as 8 Ball Aitken, Hat Fitz & Cara, Gypsy Rumble, Karl S Williams, Olivia Ruth, Hillbilly Goats, Ben Brady, Kelly Brouhaha, Blues Arcadia, August River Band, Hayley Marsten and many more.

The complementary chill-zone discovery stage will invite festival patrons to discover stories through song with emerging original artists from CQ and beyond.

8 Ball Aitken will host a Cigar Box Guitar Workshop at 9am on Saturday and there’ll also be a Gypsyrumble pub choir workshop at 9am on Sunday at the Discovery Stage at $20 each.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival was one music fans shouldn’t miss.

“Not only are events like the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival great visitor experiences, they also deliver a boost for the local economy and support local jobs,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

