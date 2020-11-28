Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival reveals new performers

For the first time at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival, Eagle & The Wolf duo of Sarah Humphreys and Kristen Lee Morris will hit the stage.

THE LINE up at the 2021 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival keeps growing with the news that Eagle & The Wolf will hit the stage for the first time at the festival in February.

After already sharing stages with the likes of The Blind Boys of Alabama and Casey Chambers, festival organisers said they can’t wait to welcome their magic to the Marquee Stage.

The relationship between Sarah Humphreys and Kristen Lee Morris was built from heartbreak, forged on love, and developed into the musical performers they are today.

When they met they decided to make a life and music together as Eagle & The Wolf.

Together the duo promise nothing fancy or fake, just open hearts, great songs and the truth.

Their self-titled album, Eagle & The Wolf, co-produced by the duo alongside Syd Green (Matt Tonks, Dirty Lucy, Iota) was recorded in an old farm house in the Southern Highlands of NSW.

You can hear every breath, the crackle of the fire, and birds calling in the distance.

It’s as raw and heartfelt as it gets.

Rhythms Magazine described Eagle & The Wolf’s music as a gamut of styles, from Blues and Roots to Bluegrass.

“Their music freely ranging the gamut of roots music, from blues and soul to folk and bluegrass....exactly the kind of original amalgamation that the Americana genre was invented to provide a home for,” Rhythm Magazine wrote.

“Palpably led by instinct, Morris and Humphreys hit a collaborative sweet spot on each and every one of these ten songs, their voices entwined like they were born for that purpose alone.”

Held annually in the Great Barrier Reef’s sensational deep south, The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival promises to deliver something for all tastes.

Three Day Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $132.

You can book your tickets and places to stay at the festival website.

Festival Dates – Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21, 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

