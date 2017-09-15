Agnes Blues Fest signs first act for 2018

RETURNING: Blues-roots trio 19-Twenty are set to play two shows at the 2018 Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival.

THE AGNES Blues, Roots & Rock Festival has signed its first act for 2018.

19-Twenty will return to 1770 to play two shows at the three-day February festival.

The high-energy blues- roots trio were crowd favourites at this year's event, and have spent the year touring the country - also booking an appearance next month at Boyne Island's Under the Trees festival.

And there could be another big act on the way.

"We're looking at a big rock act this year,” event organiser Amber Rodgers teased The Observer.

"Negotiations are literally under way right now... I'd like to announce it but I can't confirm it just yet.

"I will say one of the artists we're negotiating with... is performing at next year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.”

The festival is no stranger to big acts, having landed pub-rockers The Choirboys as headliners this year, and legendary singer-songwriter Russell Morris in 2016.

Ms Rodgers said the festival was a huge drawcard for visitors to the region.

"We usually get about 1000 people who come here just for the festival,” she said.

"They buy the three-day ticket and come and go the whole weekend.

"A lot of people come back year after year - they like the fact it's a casual, close-up sort of affair.

"They can talk to the artists, get their t-shirts signed and just have a good time.”

The festival is run almost entirely by volunteers, with Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce organising it along with the Captain Cook 1770 Festival each year.

About 20 acts are planned for next year, and the venue's sizeable marquee means it will go ahead rain, hail or shine.

This year's festival has been given a boost after receiving $15,000 in funds from the Department of Tourism and Major Events.

It will complement the $25,000 in funds allocated to the event by Gladstone Regional Council, confirmed by the Major Events Advisory Panel in August.

"It's all to market the event and make sure it's a success,” Ms Rodgers said.

"The whole community, residents and businesses, appreciate the funding.

"It means at a time of year when there's not a lot of other activities going on, we still get that influx of people coming in to town.”

FESTIVAL INFO

Fri-Sun Feb 16-18

1770 SES Grounds

agnesbluesandroots.com.au

3-day early-bird ticket: $121, available soon

All-weather event