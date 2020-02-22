Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Round Mountain Girls will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
The Round Mountain Girls will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.
News

Agnes Blues Fest expected to be bigger than ever

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSIC lovers will be treated today and tomorrow for the annual Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The three-day festival is expected to be bigger than ever with an additional stage.

There’ll be plenty of space undercover at the all-weather event to sit and chill, or dance your socks off under the Main Stage Marquee and the more intimate Discovery Stage tent.

Festival goers will be treated to a stellar line-up consisting of Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band, Jeff Lang, the Round Mountain Girls, 8 Ball Aitken, Hat Fitz & Cara, Hussy Hicks, Lily and King, Flaskas, Matty Rogers, Kristen Lee Morris and many more. Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the festival would help to drive tourists to the town.

2020 lineup agnes blues roots and rock festival
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20+ PHOTOS: Trees uprooted in intense storm

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Trees uprooted in intense storm

        News The storm wreaked havoc across parts of the region, even knocking over a 12-tonne irrigation system.

        Appeal raises $28k, but more is needed for farmers

        premium_icon Appeal raises $28k, but more is needed for farmers

        News A DROUGHT appeal has raised $28,659 for struggling farmers but Gladstone Region...

        SPOTTED: Croc makes snappy visit to marina

        premium_icon SPOTTED: Croc makes snappy visit to marina

        News A Gladstone beach has been closed until further notice after the year’s second croc...

        Emergency services called to West Gladstone car crash

        premium_icon Emergency services called to West Gladstone car crash

        News EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash at Rosella St, West...