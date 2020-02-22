Agnes Blues Fest expected to be bigger than ever

The Round Mountain Girls will be performing at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

MUSIC lovers will be treated today and tomorrow for the annual Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

The three-day festival is expected to be bigger than ever with an additional stage.

There’ll be plenty of space undercover at the all-weather event to sit and chill, or dance your socks off under the Main Stage Marquee and the more intimate Discovery Stage tent.

Festival goers will be treated to a stellar line-up consisting of Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band, Jeff Lang, the Round Mountain Girls, 8 Ball Aitken, Hat Fitz & Cara, Hussy Hicks, Lily and King, Flaskas, Matty Rogers, Kristen Lee Morris and many more. Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the festival would help to drive tourists to the town.