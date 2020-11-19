Agnes Blues and Roots Festival scores $25k win

The Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival will share in $38,500 from Gladstone Regional Council’s Community Development Fund.

THE Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival and the Capricorn Film Festival will get the lion’s share of more than $38,000 in funding from council’s Community Development Fund.

Councillors at the November 17 general meeting heard 10 applications were received for community event funding from two funding streams - the Ignite and the Impact.

“Ignite Event stream aims to support events that will showcase and foster community pride, boost our local economy and actively promote visitation across the region,” council papers stated.

“Impact Event stream aims to support events that demonstrate tourism and regional economy benefits and attract 2500 – 5000 participants, with 10 per cent out of region visitors.”

The successful applicants were Agnes Water Blues and Roots Festival $24,000 plus $1000 in-kind, the Capricorn Film Festival $7500 plus $2500 in-kind, Rugby League Gladstone $3000, Gladstone Calliope Equestrian Group $3000, Gladstone Road Runners (Harbour Festival Fun Run) $1000, and the Gladstone Road Runners (Australia Day Fun Run) $300.

The applications requested both direct financial injections and in-kind funding.

Council’s Community Investment Policy defines in-kind funding as “the provision of any service, product or use of facility that would normally attract a fee”.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga meet with Aussie actor Michael Caton and others associated with the Capricorn Film Festival.

Documents stated that in 2020/21, the council budgeted $460,000 to support recommended applications received through the Community Celebration Fund.

“Council’s in-kind support granted to successful applicants are covered through

the budgeted in-kind support allocation for the Community Investment Program of $170,000,” council documents stated.

Applications were assessed and must have met at least two key selection criteria components of; Social and Community, Destination, Financial Sustainability, Economic Impact, Environmental Sustainability and Overnight Visitation.

Council’s general manager Community Development and Events Kylie Lee said they received seven applications for Ignite funding and three applications for Impact funding.

“The Agnes Water skate event, we had advice from a professional association to not recommend that event,” she said.

Ms Lee said the council would fund the application for the Rotary International District Conference from a separate funding pool.

While an application by the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail didn’t quite meet the selection criteria 65 per cent cut-off, Ms Lee said council would be working with the organisation on future events.

Cr Chris Trevor moved the motion to accept the council officers’ recommendation to fund the six events, which was seconded by Cr Daryl Branthwaite and unanimously adopted.

