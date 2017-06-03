Agnes and Baffle discuss future of Deepwater road

Proposed gravel track running through Deepwater National Park. Springs Rd to the north and the intersection of Matchbox Rd and Deepwater Rd to the south.

FOR what has been 25 years of negotiation, Agnes Water and Baffle Creek communities are one step closer to having an answer.

A town meeting was held Friday night to discuss the proposed road through Deepwater National Park to connect the two communities.

70 people from both communities attended the meeting last night with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett moderating the discussion.

"There was a whole lot of valuable discussion on Deepwater National Park,” Mr Bennett told The Observer.

"There were some very thought out, well represented alternatives which on paper seemed quite achievable.

"Everyone agreed a road was a benefit for both communities, the only issue was which road it should be.”

While there were many views represented about the Deepwater National Park road, Mr Bennett said there was a large percent of people at the meeting who did not want the road there.

One of the key issues brought up was whether the proposed dirt road through the national park would benefit emergency service responses, or hinder it.

"(The communities) would like to investigate in particularity the connectivity for emergency services - would they use the Deepwater National Park track,” Mr Bennett said.

"It was a couple of hours of mature but robust debate about a myriad of issues ... is it even appropriate for fire engines.”

Meeting organiser Amber Lowcock said they wanted to get a clearer understanding on whether emergency services could use the proposed road along with other surrounding issues.

"One other action we want to do is see what will determine what option (the government) chooses,” Ms Lowcock said.

"What will actually be determining factors and if the environmental issues do impact their decision, which it should.

"Money does determine a lot of things, sometimes you can't put a price on rare and endangered eco-systems.”

Rules Beach resident Tony Bridges attended the meeting last night, in favour for the proposed road through the park.

Mr Bridges said he did not think the proposed road would be moved to an alternate road.

"You could go to probably 70% of national parks and you would find a gravel road through them,” he said.

"One of the policy positions is to have accessibility to all people.

"They've looked at an alternative route, it's too expensive.”

While emergency services accessibility was a concern to some people, Mr Bridges said he didn't think it would be an issue.

"I spoke to a guy today who builds roads and he said it was rubbish and (emergency service vehicles) could easily use it,” he said.

Ms Lowcock said now the two communities had to wait for Gladstone Region Council's next move in response to the discussion.

Not wanting to predict the future, Ms Lowcock said she hoped the communities would be listened to and that an alternate route is chosen, as to not destroy the national park or cause any significant environmental issues.

"There needs to be a lot more information before the communities will be comfortable,” Mr Bennett said.

"Now it's between the state and local governments to disseminate.”