’Aggressive’ Warrior the Titans must shut down

GARTH Brennan knows the Warriors will be dangerous on Friday night. But it's not Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck that has the Titans worried.

The Auckland outfit have struggled for consistency and are riding a three-game losing streak since upsetting the Dragons in Magic Round.

But the Gold Coast coach won't be taking them lightly with Brennan sharing his admiration for a side whom he rates as one of the competition's best.

"You go through their team and you've got the Dally M player of the year at fullback in Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) … two big wingers who get them on the front foot and they've got a really good halves combination now (Blake Green and Kodi Nikorima)," Brennan said.

"Their backline is very strong and their pack is as big and strong as any team in the competition, you've got some Kiwi internationals in Adam Blair and Tohu Harris and some real quality players in that team."

Issac Luke shapes as a real dangerman.

The Titans' concern is warranted after Tuivasa-Sheck inspired the Warriors to a 26-10 win back in Round 4 but Brennan believes stopping Kiwi teammate Issac Luke will be the key this time around.

"He's someone I've admired as a coach for some time," Brennan said of the 37-Test hooker.

"He's competitive, he's aggressive, he's tenacious and all the things you want in a real good rugby league player."

Luke will go head to head with Titans duo Nathan Peats and Mitch Rein, who are expected to share the hooking role on Friday night.