Aggressive political signage ruffles feathers

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded by saying the people of Keppel would not “be treated as fools by One Nation”. “They know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded by saying the people of Keppel would not “be treated as fools by One Nation”. “They know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon.”

CAPRICORN Coast residents are at odds with aggressive political signage popping up across the region.

In spite of multiple SMS messages from irate Morning Bulletin readers, Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate for the State elections Wade Rothery is not backing down from his right to get his message across and member for Keppel Brittany Lauga is taking it all in her stride.

Mr Rothery appears to be expecting some backlash as he plans to install night vision cameras to catch anyone damaging the signs.

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.

Mr Rothery said the signage in question, that reads Dear Brittany you can't be trusted with Keppel's future', is a replica of the billboard sign that was erected on Rockhampton Road after the last state elections.

"The sign is a bold statement and one that I believe needs to be said," Mr Rothery said.

"I believe in honesty and will speak my mind regardless of what anyone thinks.

"I can't stand to see people say one thing, and when it doesn't happen, blame someone else.

"Power and water to Great Keppel Island is a perfect example as we continue to wait for the project to begin."

Mr Rothery said all his signs have been erected after having been given approval from the Electoral Commission.

"There's nothing inappropriate going on here, I have permission from property owners at the sites of the erected signs and in fact, I have been inundated with request for more signs to be erected on private properties and at businesses," he said.

"Ms Lauga might be upset by them, but I need to get the truth out there.

"I am in this race to do the right thing for this community. If we had someone in the position who was fighting for our region as they should I would not be a candidate right now.

"If Ms Lauga is not happy about the signage, she needs to be talking to the people who own the land and ask them why they approved them in the first place.

"All I'm trying to do is tell people the truth.

"Ms Lauga has done her own share of mud-slinging. I was a professional footballer for six years and spent 12 years in the mines, I am not backing down on this."

Asked about the offending signs, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said politics can be a nasty business and this signage, erected and authorised by One Nation, shows how nasty and desperate One Nation are.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said politics can be dirty.

"The people of Keppel won't be treated as fools by One Nation," Ms Lauga said.

"They know how hard I've worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon."