AGFORCE: Protests are affecting local farmers' mental health

UNCERTAINTY: An AgForce representative says farmers locally are concerned about potentially being targeted. Jiordan Tolli

AGFORCE has spoken out on the effect it believes vegan protests are having on the lives and mental health of farmers across the state, including in the Gladstone region.

General president Georgie Somerset said there was no known protests in the region but the impact was still felt.

She said AgForce was concerned for its members.

"Across grazing cattle and grain we have many members in the (Gladstone) region and they rightfully are concerned for their families and their farms that these people don't seem to have a regard for the law and may well choose to invade,” Ms Somerset said.

"I think it has an impact on their confidence and their mental health - it's stressful to think that you don't know who is going to be next.”

Ms Somerset called on both sides of government to strengthen laws protecting farmers from trespassers.

She said it was hard to know how long protests would go on and whether they would enter the Gladstone region.

"We think it's a really small percentage of the community that are trying to force their views onto others,” she said.

In January, vegan group Aussie Farms published a map detailing farm and abattoir locations in Australia and several have since been targeted.