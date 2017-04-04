Aged health precinct coming to CQUniversity TAFE site

ON THE WAY: An artist's impression of the aged care facility.

AN "AUSTRALIAN first” intergenerational community health precinct is coming to Gladstone.

The Derby St CQUniversity campus will be converted into an aged care facility with 60 beds.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said a Memorandum of Understanding with CQUniversity and Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland would be formalised soon.

"Council is excited to have banded together with the Gladstone region's university and health care provider Mercy to pioneer and develop the nation's first intergenerational community hub; the Gladstone Intergenerational Community Health Precinct,” Cr Burnett said.

"This creative initiative has the potential to become a model for towns across Australia and encourages greater family connections and interaction of residents across the generations.

"A master planned, multi-stage, senior living campus will cater to every level of aged care service and will form the nucleus of village life surrounded by allied health services, educational and training facilities, community activities and retail and sporting amenities.”

Aged care and retirement facilities have been a hot topic for the council, as many people have left Gladstone to move to other places like Hervey Bay.

The facility will be called So Glad, a shortened form of South Gladstone, where the intergenerational village would be located.

Environment and community services committee chair Cr Cindi Bush has been heavily involved in the project.

"The former Gladstone TAFE College site in Derby Street will be incorporated into the village along with adjacent parcels of land which are currently vacant,” Cr Bush said.

"The project will reinvent aged care and create a new community centre of Gladstone providing close and easy access to major activities for all ages, including retail and professional health services.”

Besides the obvious benefits for retirees, the centre will provide a training place for CQUniversity students.

"It will diversify employment opportunities in the Gladstone Region by providing training and jobs in health and community services, a sector in which employment is currently well below the state average,” Cr Bush said.

She said the project was in its concept stage with the full range of facilities and services to be confirmed following further planning and community consultation.

"This project aims to deliver vibrant state-of-the-art health and training facilities designed to focus on seniors and the elderly,” Cr Bush said.

"The development will feature a modern aged care precinct that is well-equipped with typical resources but that essentially will not appear like a traditional facility.

"Retiring residents will be able to comfortably stay in the Gladstone Region with retail, commercial and professional health services and community at their doorstep.”