Aged care staff denied Covid jab

Staff at more than 60 southside aged care centres are still waiting for their second Covid jabs after contractors were told not to administer excess vaccines to them.

Figures from the Australian Immunisation Register released on Wednesday showed Queensland aged care facilities were trailing New South Wales and Victoria with 72,772 aged care doses administered under the federal aged and disability care rollout - NSW has administered 119,761 and Victoria 78,862.

Contractors were sent into all commonwealth aged care centres in Redland three weeks ago as part of a federal rollout program.

But excess vaccines were not offered to staff, with contractors claiming they were not authorised to administer it to anyone other than residents who had signed consent forms.

Bowman MP Andrew Laming, who got vaccinated last week, said vaccine contractors were not allowed to give aged care staff any leftover vaccines, which would be used for second-round doses.

"About three weeks ago contractors went to all the aged care centres and vaccinated everyone who had consent forms," he said.

"What is interesting is they were not allowed to vaccinate staff which caused frustration because they don't have the authorisation … mainly because they would be unavailable to deliver the second jab.

"Ironically, they were vaccinating patients but not staff even though they had leftover vaccine that they were not permitted to use on staff."

Forde MP Bert van Manen, who has not been vaccinated, said work was under way to get workers vaccinated using all other vaccination options including GPS, state clinics, commonwealth clinics and Aboriginal community Controlled Health Organisations.

His office said 99 per cent of residents at government aged care sites had received the first vaccination with the rest due to get their jab in the next week.

It was estimated that more than 85 per cent of aged care residents in Redland and in Logan have been given the initial vaccine of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer with the second dose due in the next four weeks.

Staff at the privately-run Jimboomba Community Aged Care Centre said 90 per cent of their residents would receive the second Pfizer vaccination next week.

Staff had also been given the option of having the vaccine in-house or going to their own doctor, with most already in line for their second vaccination.

However, government-run centres were not faring as well with about 85 per cent of residents receiving the first jab and reports of about 15 per cent of residents not consenting to the needles.

The first doses were administered at 2544 aged facilities across the country as early as March with about 50 in Redlands and 40 in Logan administering first rounds on May 1.

Contractors have given out the second doses at 1957 aged care facilities across the country but the majority of aged care facilities in Redlands and Logan reported they would get their second rounds on Monday to complete their vaccine rollout.

More than 85 per cent of Logan and Redland aged care patients have had their first vaccination. However, reports showed only half of staff at aged care facilities have been fully vaccinated.

Freedom Aged Care Redland Bay said their rollout was "good", with all residents to be given their jabs tomorrow. However, only half of the staff had received their vaccines.

First round of the vaccine was rolled out in April at Redland Residential Aged Care, a 110-bed facility in Cleveland but staff and residents were still waiting for the second round.

Bolton Clarke aged care centres were among the first to receive vaccinations in Redland and most had had their second vaccination by April.

In New South Wales, 119,761 aged care doses have been administered and 78,862 in Victoria bringing the country's total aged care jabs to 349,041.

In total, there have been 197,297 first doses administered across the country's aged care and residential disability sector and 151,744 second doses.

The vaccine rollout has come under fire this week after Victoria was forced to extend a five-day stay-at-home lockdown to thwart an outbreak in which one in 10 positive cases were caught from strangers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison changed the rollout of the vaccine in April, leaving it unlikely all Australians will receive their first jab by the end of the year.

It has been recommended that people under 50 receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of AstraZeneca due to potential blood clotting risks for young people.

Federal government figures showed 228,213 people in Queensland had received the first vaccination as of June 1, compared to 432,947 in New South Wales and 494,037 in Victoria.

Logan City Council has offered to support Queensland Health in the rollout but has yet to take up any role.

