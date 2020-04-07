AGED CARE: Milestone for Tannum project

Design images of the proposed Flinders Village aged care and retirement facility slated for Tannum Sands.

Design images of the proposed Flinders Village aged care and retirement facility slated for Tannum Sands.

AN AGED care and retirement facility proposed for Tannum Sands is closer to reality.

Flinders Village has received council approval for a facility at 75 Old Tannum Rd.

It is expected to include 100 retirement villas and 84 aged-care beds.

In a statement, Flinders Village said the development team was continuing to meet the project's timeline.

"The owners met with council during January to finalise the development approval," it said.

"Meetings have commenced with government representatives to keep them apprised with the progress."

The 84 care beds were allocated as part of the Federal Government's 2018-19 Aged Care Approvals round.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd said the village would help fill the gap in Gladstone's lack of aged care facilities.

"'Having this facility located in Gladstone means that residents will be able to stay close to their families and in their home town," he said.

"This facility will be covering the full range of classifications - low care, high care, respite and dementia. Along will offering some low care patients their freedom with a self-contained unit while still having care on hand if they need."

A forum is expected to be held in Gladstone and Tannum Sands to inform the community of the progress and detail amended plans.

Discussions with local health and educational organisations will also be scheduled soon. The project is expected to create jobs and training opportunities for the area.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was the type of investment the region wanted to attract.

"It's fantastic to see the development permit has been approved at officer level," he said.

The subject site is partly located within a priority planning area and is eligible to seek a 50% reduction in infrastructure charges under an incentive scheme.

Genbridge will operate the facility and is the approved care provider.