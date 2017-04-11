Aged care bed shortage looms over ministerial visit

LOOKING FOR SOLUTIONS: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) showed Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt around two Gladstone facilities yesterday.

AGED Care Minister Ken Wyatt kicked off a whirlwind tour of Central Queensland's aged care facilities in Gladstone yesterday with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

Mr Wyatt, who took on the aged care portfolio in January, praised Gladstone's volunteer spirit when it came to taking care of its elderly, but acknowledged the town was facing a shortage of aged care beds.

"The challenge is always about having enough places,” he said.

"You've had two facilities close down in the (recent) past and it was raised with me this morning there are still people on waiting lists.”

"There's a whole lot of things to celebrate, but also... there are still some gaps to be addressed.”

DOWN TO BUSINESS: Mary McMullen (left) discusses aged care issues with Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (centre) and Minister for Aged Care Ken Wyatt. Andrew Thorpe

The minister toured New Auckland Place, which underwent extensions in 2015 to add an additional eight rooms due to a shortage of available beds.

The facility's occupancy rate remains at 100%, with about 19 applications on its waiting list requiring immediate placement.

Mr Wyatt also met with representatives from Gladstone Regional Council and CQUniversity about a proposed aged care facility at the current site of the Derby St campus, expressing support for the proposal and inviting its proponents to Canberra.

"I think it's a good vision for the way in which we need to develop,” he said.

An assessment of the Gladstone region by market researcher MacroPlan Dimasi estimated there was an under-supply of 361 retirement dwellings.

The Derby St facility will contain 60 beds.

Mr Wyatt used the opportunity to draw attention to the Federal Government's changes to home care packages, aimed at allowing more people to stay at home instead of moving in to aged care.

"By remaining at home longer it gives you your independence,” he said.

"It's about building the services around (individuals), so when they're allocated an aged care package, they're able to negotiate the services they can receive at home.”