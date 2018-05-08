Aged care and a path to surplus: O'Dowd's Budget wish-list

BACK TO BASICS: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in his Gladstone office last month.

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is one of many around the country who will be watching tonight's Federal Budget keenly.

For what could be the last budget before the next election, Mr O'Dowd said he was hoping to see two policy goals.

"I'd like to see something coming into aged care,” he said.

"We've got a shortage of beds right across Flynn.

"I don't want to see a mother in one care unit and the father having to go somewhere else.”

Mr O'Dowd said the problem could be addressed in two concrete ways: more funds for "bricks and mortar” aged care facilities in Flynn, or support for programs that would help people stay longer at home.

A path back to a surplus was also on his budget wish-list.

"To me, the economy has turned, and it's turned for the better,” he said.

"If instead of aiming to bring it into surplus in 2020-21, we bring it in in 2019-20, we can start working on the debt that one year earlier.”

Mr O'Dowd said he was tipping an election to be called around April or May next year.