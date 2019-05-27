Menu
Sean Fahey Connor Bellert and Haley Verrett at the Gladstone Age of Sigmar tournament, held at Yaralla Sports Club.
Age of Sigmar enthusiasts fight on the tabletop

Mark Zita
by
27th May 2019 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE entered the Age of Sigmar when competitors gathered at the Yaralla Sports Club for their annual tournament on Sunday.

Ten people, coming from far as Rockhampton, participated in the fantasy board game event.

Players representing different factions from the eight realms in the Age of Sigmar battled it out on the tabletops.

Despite the numbers, tournament organiser Sean Fahey said interest in the event continued to grow.

"The plan is to keep growing this event every year.”

Through active promotion of the tournament on social media, Mr Fahey saw interest from competitors from Brisbane.

First place for the tournament was awarded to Wes Graham, with second going to Ryan Kennedy and third to Zac Lehr.

The next tournament is planned for October-November using the Warhammer 40000 set.

For more information, visit the Gladstone Tournaments Facebook page.

