‘Relaxed’ Parker ready to make presence felt

Parker was nominated for the Rising Star award after Round 1. Picture: Getty

Giants' number one draft pick Alyce Parker admits there are times when her age can feel a bit overwhelming in the semi-professional environment of the AFLW.

But she counts herself lucky that it was the Giants who drafted her.

"There's definitely times when it's pretty daunting. I'm the only 18-year-old here at the club and I'm the youngest by 12 months, so there's definitely times when it can be quite intimidating," Parker said.

"But being at this club and the culture here and being with the other girls, it's so special and why I'm still able to play some pretty good football despite being the youngest by a long way."

She has played some good footy.

Parker was a nominee for the NAB Rising Star after Round 1 when she racked up 18 disposals at 72 per cent disposal efficiency, took four marks and laid three tackles against Brisbane.

It was quite the finish to a big first week where the midfielder was just happy to make the team.

"Leading up to Round 1 I was just excited to be named and then the moment I was picked was probably the most special moment I will ever have and something I will never forget," Parker said.

"Then to be named Rising Star on top of that, is pretty special and it just tops off an amazing week I've had."

The Giants are still without a win this 2019 season. They went down in a two-point thriller to the Lions then were outplayed by North Melbourne at Drummoyne in tough conditions of Friday night.

There's no time to focus on the past in such a short season, though, and the opening rounds have helped Parker relax into her game and just worry about the footy ahead.

"Having that first game off the books, now I'm much more calm and relaxed and I know what to expect now," she said.

"My instincts I guess will come out a lot more now that I've relaxed.

"The goal was to be picked Round 1 and that's been ticked off. For me now I just want to improve my game and enjoy this season as much as I can."