Age gap shocks magistrate in domestic violence case

MAGISTRATE Melanie Ho couldn't believe her ears when a Gladstone lawyer explained the circumstances he said justified a sentence of probation for offences committed by his client.

Jun Pepito told Gladstone Magistrates Court his client, a 19-year-old man, was in a relationship with a 37-year-old woman when he contravened a domestic violence order three times earlier this year - offences to which he had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

"37?” Ms Ho had to clarify, twice.

"Yes your honour...he was 17 at the time (the relationship began),” Mr Pepito explained.

"Essentially how it started, your honour, is that the aggrieved (woman) approached my client, asked for directions, they exchanged numbers.”

Mr Pepito told the court the offences had been committed after the pair had been in a relationship for about two years and the defendant found out the woman was still talking with her ex-partner.

"There (was) some jealousy, essentially,” Mr Pepito said.

"Being immature, and being subjected to a relationship with a very big age disparity, essentially that's why probation is appropriate under the circumstances.”

Ms Ho said regardless of the story behind the relationship, she was concerned by the nature of the man's behaviour, which included grabbing the woman by the throat, entering her home uninvited and using "a substance” to write on the woman's wall.

But she accepted the defendant was immature and did not fully appreciate the responsibility he had in that relationship.

"I think probation is going to assist you with (forming) proper relationships,” she told the defendant.

"You need to form age-appropriate relationships and then deal with the jealousy issues and anger issues. Because the behaviour you exhibited is a bit disturbing.”

Ms Ho sentenced the defendant to two years' probation, which would include anger management and counselling.

On a separate matter, the defendant was ordered to pay $30 in restitution to the Salvation Army after earlier pleading guilty to an unrelated charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods, relating to a stolen backpack.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a fight with a friend at a Kin Kora home in June, and was sentenced to probation for that offence.