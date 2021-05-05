Afterpay hit hardest by jittery tech investors

Jittery investors pushed listed technology leader Afterpay into the red on a tough day for the sector with a $19m block of its shares changing hands.

Nervous technology investors took their cues from a sector-specific slash and burn on the Nasdaq to send most local favourites into the red on Wednesday, led by Afterpay.

Shares in buy now, pay later business Afterpay closed down nearly 3.5 per cent to $106.96, with a single $19m block trade a chart-topper among the 24 bulk exchanges on the day.

Bell Potter director of institutional sales and trading Richard Coppleson said many investors were watching to see if the stock gets near the $100 market again.

"The stock is being hit by 'rotation selling' with Nasdaq dropping on interest rate comments from Yellen (US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen)," Mr Coppleson said.

The Nasday fell nearly two per cent in trade on Tuesday (US time) with global tech giants Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Facebook sold down Ms Yellen said that US interest rates may have to rise to stop the economy overheating.

"As a result we saw the rotation back on with the market switching into safe, quality and value stocks and sold the techs," Mr Coppleson said.

Afterpay's fall came in despite attempts by Afterpay co-founder Anthony Eisen to reassure investor fears about rising interest rates on Tuesday.

"If interest rates rise, that's when our model becomes a competitive advantage because even if interest rates doubled or tripled from this point, it wouldn't be pervasive to our margin equation," Mr Eisen said at the Macquarie Australia conference.

The overall S&P/ASX All Technology Index (XTX) closed one per cent lower.

Shares in software business Altium sank nearly three per cent to close at $26.86 while WiseTech fell two per cent to $29.37.

Artificial intelligence-focused data business Appen fell more than one per cent to $14.74.

Aerial imaging technology business Nearmap stood out in a sea of red with shares rising 14.5 per cent to $2.36 before it entered a trading halt in relation to potential legal proceedings by a US-based rival.

Among the fintech stocks, mainly buy now, pay later outfits, the result was mixed.

Splitit gained a cent to close at 75c while Zip and Humm lost a cent each to close at $7.65 and 89c, respectively.

Sezzle closed the day almost steady at $8.99, while Openpay gained 2c to close at $2.02.

South East Asia-focused IOUPay was a winner, closing 7 per cent higher at 40c.

Overall the ASX recorded its third straight day of gains as investors went after "safety" stocks, with Commonwealth Bank closing 2.5 per cent higher at $92.72 and CSL also rising as much to end trade at $277.66.

Originally published as Afterpay hit hardest by jittery tech investors