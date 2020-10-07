Menu
Medical Marijuana from Dutch Coffeeshop
Afternoon joyride lands man in court

Jacobbe McBride , jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
A 23-YEAR-OLD man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drug-driving.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty to the offence.

The court heard that at 1.30pm, on July 23, Lewis was pulled over by officers patrolling the suburb of Telina.

A sample of Lewis’s breath taken by the roadside returned a positive result for cannabis and Lewis admitted to recently smoking a bong which contained the drug.

Compounding Lewis’s woes, the court heard he was the holder of Learner licence at the time of offending.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

christopher john lewis
Gladstone Observer

