Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amber Rodgers, Discovery Coast Tourism president.
Amber Rodgers, Discovery Coast Tourism president.
News

After the fires Agnes Water is 'Open for Business'

Gregory Bray
by
8th Dec 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISCOVERY Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers says it's time residents in the Gladstone region took a break at the beach.

"The majority of visitors to Agnes Water and 1770 live only a few hundred kilometres away," she said.

"It's always been a popular holiday destination for Gladstone residents."

She said coverage of the recent fires had impacted the beachside community.

"We had, up until October, a really good year, an increase on the previous year," MsRodgers said.

"Since the fires the visitor numbers are down and we want to get the word out that Agnes Water and 1770 didn't experience any significant damage in the fires.

We're really hoping people will start returning this weekend.

Ms Rodgers said the community would be holding the Discovery Coast Bushfire Benefit Concert.

"It's being held on Saturday night, starting at 4pm at the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association on Anderson Way," she said.

"We've got some great bands appearing and we're hoping for more people to come than the venue can hold."

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite said tourism figures indicated the area had an amazing year, "but they need our help right now".

"Gladstone, you can do with a break," he said.

More Stories

agnes water and 1770 amber rodgers tourism and business
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Club's concerns about $300m over-50s village grow louder

    premium_icon Club's concerns about $300m over-50s village grow louder

    News OBJECTIONS have been raised about a proposed over-50s lifestyle village due to its proximity to the CQ Motorsports Benaraby facility.

    • 8th Dec 2018 10:15 AM
    Round table paves the way for Gladstone's low-carbon future

    premium_icon Round table paves the way for Gladstone's low-carbon future

    News She said Gladstone needed to prepare for the 'inevitable' transition

    • 8th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    New Gladstone ED brings plenty of job opportunities

    premium_icon New Gladstone ED brings plenty of job opportunities

    News The Member for Gladstone hopes it will also bring new doctors.

    Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

    Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

    Crime He will face Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

    Local Partners