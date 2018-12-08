After the fires Agnes Water is 'Open for Business'

DISCOVERY Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers says it's time residents in the Gladstone region took a break at the beach.

"The majority of visitors to Agnes Water and 1770 live only a few hundred kilometres away," she said.

"It's always been a popular holiday destination for Gladstone residents."

She said coverage of the recent fires had impacted the beachside community.

"We had, up until October, a really good year, an increase on the previous year," MsRodgers said.

"Since the fires the visitor numbers are down and we want to get the word out that Agnes Water and 1770 didn't experience any significant damage in the fires.

We're really hoping people will start returning this weekend.

Ms Rodgers said the community would be holding the Discovery Coast Bushfire Benefit Concert.

"It's being held on Saturday night, starting at 4pm at the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association on Anderson Way," she said.

"We've got some great bands appearing and we're hoping for more people to come than the venue can hold."

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd CEO Darryl Branthwaite said tourism figures indicated the area had an amazing year, "but they need our help right now".

"Gladstone, you can do with a break," he said.