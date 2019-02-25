Suns surprise with co-captains

AFTER losing both co-captains last year, Gold Coast has returned to the same leadership model.

Star midfielder and former No.1 draft pick David Swallow and ruckman Jarrad Witts have been named co-captains for the 2019 season.

Steven May and Tom Lynch were co-captains until the pair both departed in the off-season.

Swallow said building the club's culture was a big task.

"It's a very proud moment for me, I'm excited by the challenge that is in front of us as a football club and I can't wait to play my role in driving our club forward," he said.

"We want to build an environment that sees accountability put right at the very heart. A place where we know people won't always get it right, and that's OK. But where we won't shy away from taking responsibility either way. Of the good or the not so."

Meanwhile, Witts - who moved north from Collingwood in 2016 - said he was looking forward to working with the club's next generation.

"My leadership is something I've worked hard on over the last couple of years and I'm grateful for the opportunities the club has given me and I'm looking forward to playing a role in shaping our future," Witts said.

Witts and Swallow will form an eight-man leadership group that includes Touk Miller and Pearce Hanley as vice-captains as well as Alex Sexton, Jarrod Harbrow, Brayden Fiorini and George Horlin-Smith.