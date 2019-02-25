Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Swallow in action for Gold Coast.
David Swallow in action for Gold Coast.
AFL

Suns surprise with co-captains

25th Feb 2019 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER losing both co-captains last year, Gold Coast has returned to the same leadership model.

Star midfielder and former No.1 draft pick David Swallow and ruckman Jarrad Witts have been named co-captains for the 2019 season.

Steven May and Tom Lynch were co-captains until the pair both departed in the off-season.

Swallow said building the club's culture was a big task.

"It's a very proud moment for me, I'm excited by the challenge that is in front of us as a football club and I can't wait to play my role in driving our club forward," he said.

"We want to build an environment that sees accountability put right at the very heart. A place where we know people won't always get it right, and that's OK. But where we won't shy away from taking responsibility either way. Of the good or the not so."

Meanwhile, Witts - who moved north from Collingwood in 2016 - said he was looking forward to working with the club's next generation.

"My leadership is something I've worked hard on over the last couple of years and I'm grateful for the opportunities the club has given me and I'm looking forward to playing a role in shaping our future," Witts said.

Witts and Swallow will form an eight-man leadership group that includes Touk Miller and Pearce Hanley as vice-captains as well as Alex Sexton, Jarrod Harbrow, Brayden Fiorini and George Horlin-Smith.

More Stories

Show More
afl david swallow gold coast suns jarrod witts
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    premium_icon Teen charged, worker injured in alleged pizza store robbery

    Crime CASH was stolen and an employee injured at a Gladstone pizza store on Sunday where an alleged robbery took place.

    GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 17 of Gladstone's most unusual pets

    Pets & Animals All pet owners were given a chance to share their beloved pets

    Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    premium_icon Southern hemisphere's first passport rotary club chartered

    News It all happened right here in Gladstone on Saturday night.