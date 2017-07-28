Proposed Federal Government cuts to Medicare could hit Flynn hard

A PEAK medical body claims proposed Federal Government cuts to emergency after-hours services will affect almost 10,000 home visits in the Flynn electorate.

The National Association for Medical Deputising Services believes the cuts will have a "massive impact" on local emergency departments.

NAMDS president Dr Spiro Doukakis said local emergency services "would not cope" with the sudden increase in demand if the after-hour care was no longer available.

"Emergency departments in Gladstone, Mount Morgan, Blackwater and Biloela will be flooded if these recommendations are pursued by the Federal Government," he said.

"We're asking Ken O'Dowd to fight for the service and the thousands of local people who use it."

The NAMDS, a group who represent after-hours doctors, raised concerns following the ongoing Medicare Benefits Schedule Review.

The organisation is worried about recommendations to cut funding to home visits at night.

NAMDS also said cuts to after-hours home visits would prevent more than 2800 new patients in Flynn from access to emergency care.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said he was committed to supporting Medicare.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd. Paul Braven GLA300117KEN

"One thing we've got to emphasise is that home visits will always be supported by Medicare, and for true emergencies," he said.

Part of the Medicare Benefits Schedule Review includes a taskforce examining urgent after-hour primary care services that are funded by the Medicare Benefits Schedule.

Led by Professor Bruce Robinson the taskforce has found a 150% increase in use of urgent medical services was not a result of medical need, but due to emerging businesses selling those services.

"It's a big corporate game versus the true doctor who works all day, and they work long hours too, and go and see people in the general course of their work," Mr O'Dowd said.

Dr Doukakis believes the proposed cuts to after-homes visits covered by Medicare are "crazy".

"The crazy part about (the cuts) is that these highly qualified emergency doctors have an average 12 years experience and are exactly the same people you would see in an emergency department," he said.

"They're providing that help in the home, at about one third the cost to the taxpayer."

It is estimated the proposed cuts will cost taxpayers an extra $724 million over four years of the budget forward estimates, a Deloitte Access Economics report, commissioned by NAMDS has found.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service declined to comment.