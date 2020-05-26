AFLQ training guidelines released

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Queensland state manager for senior football operations Barry Gibson alleviated any concern of the AFL Capricornia season being cancelled.

Given that the Toowoomba Rugby League announced the cancellation of its season on Tuesday morning, Gibson remained positive that Aussie Rules would go ahead at some stage in July.

“At this stage no clubs have indicated an intention to withdraw from the 2020 season,” he said.

“All team nominations must be finalised by June 10.”

AFLQ released stage two return to training guidelines which will be active from June 12.

Gibson clarified that training session is for 20 people per venue but was awaiting clarification whether it’s per group or in total.

“As per the current government restrictions, it’s 20 people per venue,” he said.

“We are currently seeking further clarity on this from government and have also made a submission to have multiple groups of 20 share a field at one time.

“We are awaiting a response on this.”

Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns president Ricky McClure said the “20-person” rule would present a challenge.

“We can’t train different days as soccer trains in our oval at Clinton on the opposite days,” he said.

“The best we can do is try a different venue, but that brings in other problems.

“A lot of kids ride to our ground. Will they be able to get to another venue? Transporting of training equipment.

“It would be a real big problem in the seniors as you will have to try to find a venue with light as well.”

At present, stage three’s return to community competitions is from July 10 but that also poses questions especially with the 100-people maximum per venue during games.

“A 100 people will be hard,” McClure said.

“When you have teams visiting from other places, you automatically have a lot of parents and players.”

Add to that – coaches, volunteers, time-keepers, canteen staff, medical staff and trainers.

“We have a few meetings coming up in the next week and a half and will know more then,” McClure said.

AFLQ GUIDELINES

STAGE 2 FOOTBALL TRAINING CAN RESUME IF THE FOLLOWING PROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE

1. You have official permission/approval from AFLQ (and the State Government) to proceed with Stage 2 training.

2. Clubs/Teams strictly adhere to the maximum of 20 participants (inclusive of coaches), as per the current State Government restrictions, and following the principle of ‘Get in, Train, Get out’.

3. Strictly no physical contact between players can occur (i.e. no tackling, no bumping, no marking contests).

4. Social distancing of 1.5m must be maintained at all times, along with ensuring only 1 person per 4sqm.

5. No access to club rooms, changerooms or wet areas can occur.

6. Footballs can be used for small group training, however no additional equipment (i.e. bump bags, weights, etc.) can be used during training.

7. A log, or register, of all participants in attendance at each training session MUST be maintained and available upon request by either AFL Queensland or health authorities.

8. The Return to Training hygiene practices outlined in this document are to be strictly adhered to.

9. NAB Auskick will not return until Stage 3.

HYGIENE FACTORS FOR A RETURN TO TRAINING

Hygiene Protocols for a Return to Training

Alcohol based hand sanitisers must be available for all teams training sessions, with players encouraged to use prior, during and following training.

There is strictly to be no sharing of water bottles, food or towels, and it is important to clean and disinfect these items following each training session. Disinfect mouth guards after each session.

Players and coaches should avoid spitting or clearing nasal passages at training. • Avoid high fives, handshakes, or other physical contact.

Changerooms, club rooms and wet areas are not to be utilised for training i.e. players arrive at venue in football gear.

Club provided footballs to be wiped with antibacterial wipes or alcohol-based sanitiser prior to and after training sessions.

Players are responsible for their own strapping if required. No player massages. • If you, or people you have been in contact with are sick, please DO NOT attend training and advise the football coach.

Players must shower immediately before and after training, not at the venue.

General Hygiene Practices

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home and seek medical treatment when you are sick • Cover your mouth to cough or sneeze.

Any player or official member that has underlying health conditions or is considered a vulnerable person should consult with a healthcare professional prior to returning to the training or match day environment.

FOOTBALL CLUB CHECKLIST FOR RETURN TO TRAINING

This guide has been established to support teams Returning to Training under the current State Government COVID-19 restrictions. The Football Club and Teams have an obligation to strictly adhere to these protocols at every training session. The key principle for training must be ‘Get in, Train, Get out’.

SMALL TRAINING GROUPS OF NO MORE THAN 20 The club can undertake training in groups no larger than 20 people. This includes both players and coaches.

STRICTLY NO CONTACT The club has advised its participants, coaches, volunteers and parents that all training must be strictly NON-CONTACT (i.e. no tackling, no bumping, no marking contests, etc).

1.5M SOCIAL DISTANCING The club has advised its participants, coaches, volunteers and parents that all training must strictly observe social distancing requirements of 1.5m and adhere to the requirement of no more than 1 participant per 4sqm.

NO ACCESS TO CHANGEROOMS The club is aware that all club rooms, changerooms and wet areas are NOT to be used as part of the Return to Training.

FOOTBALLS ALLOWED, BUT NO OTHER EQUIPMENT The Club is aware that Footballs can be used for small group training, however no additional equipment is permitted (i.e. bump bags, etc), and understands the restrictions in place for small group training.

CLUBS & TEAMS UNDERSTAND THE RETURN TO TRAINING PROTOCOLS The club and all teams have read, understood and agree to adhere to the Guidelines for a Return to Training document provided by AFL Queensland available on www.aflq.com.au.

HYGIENE PROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE The club has implemented the hygiene protocols as outlined in the Guidelines for a Return to Training document.

A REGISTER OF PARTICIPANTS The club has implemented a log, or register, to keep a track of which participants are in attendance at all training sessions, and this is available upon request by AFL Queensland or health authorities.

COVIDSafe APP The club has encouraged all players, volunteers and families to download the COVIDSafe app to help in tracing the spread of COVID-19.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT APPROVAL. The club has received approval from local council to access the oval for training.

FOLLOW DIRECTIONS The club and training groups understand that they must follow the direction and advice of Police, Local Government and AFL Queensland at all times.

OVERARCHING TRAINING PRINCIPLES “GET IN, TRAIN AND GET OUT”

Players should prepare for exercise at home, minimising need to congregate in change rooms/sporting facilities. Players should get dressed to train at home and shower at home on completion.

Strategies to limit time and person-to-person contact on site – promoting social distancing – should be implemented:

Arrive dressed and ready to train, players responsible for own strapping

Juniors no use of change room

Seniors minimise use of change rooms, bathrooms, and communal areas (toilet, medical only) o As directed Government advice these areas could be limited to required access only • Where possible, showering at home instead of at training venues

Between training efforts, maintain at least 1.5m apart

Any tasks that can be done at home, should be done at home (e.g. recovery sessions, online meetings).

Specific to Junior Football, parents and/or care givers should limit their person-to-person contact on site when taking their child/children. Parents and/or care givers should also prepare their child/children for training in accordance with the above principles. Parents/Guardians will be encouraged to limit drop-off/pick-up to only one parent/guardian and other dependants as required and necessary.

There should be no mingling or play before or after training or competition.

WHAT DOES SMALL GROUP TRAINING IN STAGE 2 LOOK LIKE?

Staggered training schedule (start times, different days, potential for different locations)

Training groups of no larger than twenty (20), including players and officials

Consistent group members and no movement between groups to reduce risk of cross-contamination

Training activities will be non-contact (no tackling, bumping etc)

Use of equipment to be limited

If pair/group work is required, pairs will be consistent across each training session • Specific group activity footballs will be used, and wiped down after each drill or match simulation

Any necessary meetings to occur remotely using video technology

Any spectators, including parents or caregivers, must remain socially distant to the athletes.

EDUCATION PROTOCOLS

Requirement → Any Club Medical Official (doctors, physios, sports trainers) must complete the Australian Government COVID-19 infection control training designed for doctors, nurses and allied health personnel working in a medical/health setting.

Requirement → All players and official are encouraged to subscribe to the Government’s COVID-19 tracing app.

Requirement → Briefings in advance of return to training for players, coaches and official to be held to outline protocols • Requirement → Club Office holders to lead a strong culture of COVID-19 safety for the health and wellbeing of Club members and the broader community

PARTICIPANT BRIEFING

Prior to the recommencement of training, clubs to provide a briefing to all participants, coaches, volunteers, parents that includes:

Intended training dates, times and procedures established to limit team cross-over on ovals.

Hygiene practices that have been implemented by the club, including hygiene procedures around the venue and equipment.

Hygiene expectations of all participants.

What to do if you are feeling unwell or have been into contact with people who are sick.

Opt-out options for individuals who may not yet feel comfortable returning to training, and alternative training options available.

Measures that the coaches are taking to limit physical contact of players (i.e. social distancing guidelines, limited physical contact drills at training, etc).

Restrictions on support staff (i.e. assistant coaches, trainers, etc).

Restrictions that are in place on club rooms, changerooms, club gyms, etc.

Restrictions on people attending the training venue – i.e. no spectators, parents, etc.

COACHES BRIEFING

Clubs should also brief all coaches on the required expectations as leaders within the club environment, including: