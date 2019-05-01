How to survive AFL SuperCoach bye rounds

You might be looking at the bye rounds as tomorrow's problem.

After all, Round 12 hardly seems like an issue when you've got up to 10 trades to make before six teams have a week off.

ROBBO: WHY CRITICISM OF JACK SILVAGNI IS UNFAIR

RISING STAR: DUURSMA EXPLAINS ROAMING BRIAN ENCOUNTER

APPLE ISLE: DOOR OPEN FOR RIVALS TO SWOOP IN TASMANIA

But as we approach a period when many of the sought-after premiums have dropped to an enticing price, decisions on which players you bring in will determine how you navigate the trickiest three weeks of the campaign.

Jack Macrae’s absence will leave thousands of team short in midfield during Round 12. Picture: Michael Klein.

ROUND 12

Byes: Essendon, Fremantle, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

The first of the byes for 2019 doesn't take too many of the most popular SuperCoach selections off the table. It would be around this time those with Tom Liberatore will be weighing up whether to move him on, but his numbers so far suggest he should at least get you through the bye rounds if you can afford to hold him in Round 12. The absence of Nat Fyfe and Jack Macrae will hurt some teams, while those who missed the boat on top-two forward Travis Boak will get some grace when Port Adelaide has a week off. If you still have any of Port Adelaide's rookies - Xavier Duursma, Zak Butters, Willem Drew or Connor Rozee - Round 12 would be the time to wave goodbye to them.

TRADE TIP: Don't target any players who will be missing in Round 13. With Patrick Dangerfield, Tim Kelly, Isaac Heeney, Max Gawn, Brodie Grundy and a host of other stars to absent, you can't afford to be bringing in more points which will end up on your bench a week later.

TOP PLAYERS MISSING

Tom Liberatore (45.5% of teams)

Tom Rockliff (31.5% of teams)

Jack Macrae (26.3% of teams)

Nat Fyfe (23.7% of teams)

James Worpel (22.2% of teams)

Travis Boak (17.1% of teams)

James Sicily (13.3 % of teams)

Marcus Bontempelli (9.9% of teams)

Zach Merrett (5.3% of teams)

Dylan Shiel (7.4% of teams)

PREMIUMS TO TARGET

Whoever you bring in for Round 12 is going to miss one of the next two weeks. Your trade targets will ultimately come down to the structure of your team, but the popularity of Round 13 players suggests bringing in those who will be available for the first two weeks of the byes would be the best move. Josh Kelly had a delayed start to the year but has been flying since returning to the GWS Giants team, while his teammates Lachie Whitfield and Stephen Coniglio are both premium options. Rory Laird is at his likely base price heading into Round 7 and doesn't have a bye until Round 14, while Matt Crouch is another reliable scorer who will play in Round 13. Just be mindful you won't have access to these players in the last week of the byes.

VC/C OPTIONS

Lock in Patrick Dangerfield or Tim Kelly as VC on Friday night or use Patrick Cripps or Lachie Neale when Carlton plays Brisbane Lions on Saturday. The byes provide greater flexibility for loopholes and if you are carrying players who have a weekend off, you can use them to place your VC on a player later in the round such as Coniglio or Josh Kelly. All eyes will be on the Max Gawn-Brodie Grundy battle on the Monday of a four-day Round 12.

A round without top scorers Lachie Neale, Patrick Dangerfield, Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn is going to be tough for SuperCoaches. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

ROUND 13

Byes: Brisbane Lions, Geelong, Collingwood, Melbourne, Sydney Swans, West Coast

The round most SuperCoaches are dreading. Some of the most popular and dependable picks will be missing and thousands of benches will have millions of dollars on them through the likes of Patrick Dangerfield, Max Gawn, Brodie Grundy, Isaac Heeney and Lachie Neale. This shapes as the most difficult round of the season, but if you can bank some money in preparation to bring in the likes of Travis Boak, Nat Fyfe or Jack Macrae, you'll gain an edge over other coaches.

TRADE TIP: Prepare for this round by building your bank by downgrading to rookies with the best job security who become available from Round 7 onwards. While it's important to be making money, you'll need as many scoring players as you can get to maximise your score during the bye rounds.

TOP PLAYERS MISSING

Patrick Dangerfield (72% of teams)

Brodie Grundy (50.2% of teams)

Max Gawn (48% of teams)

Isaac Heeney (37.7% of teams)

Lachie Neale (34% of teams)

Jake Lloyd (32.4% of teams)

Tim Kelly (27.4% of teams)

Clayton Oliver (23.8% of teams)

Shannon Hurn (10.9% of teams)

Adam Treloar (10.4% of teams)

Tom Stewart (5.6% of teams)

Josh Kennedy (1.2% of teams)

PREMIUMS TO TARGET

Use your three trades to bring in players who have already had their bye and will be available for the rest of the season. Topscoring midfielders Nat Fyfe and Jack Macrae should be your No. 1 and No. 2 targets, while Travis Boak (forward) and James Sicily (defence) would be wise investments to bolster the other key areas of your team.

VC/C OPTIONS

Zach Merrett plays on Friday against Hawthorn, while Nat Fyfe is up against Port Adelaide on Saturday. Patrick Cripps plays against Jack Macrae's Western Bulldogs on Saturday. With only one Sunday game, you'll need to have made your VC pick by Saturday night. Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield will be top captain picks on Sunday when North Melbourne plays GWS Giants. Use the likes of Patrick Dangerfield or Brodie Grundy from your bench to bring Fyfe, Cripps or Macrae into play on the Saturday. If you have Grundy and Max Gawn, you can chuck the C on one of them if your vice-captain fires as they both aren't playing.

Sam Walsh will stay in most teams until at least Round 14, when Carlton his its bye. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.

ROUND 14

Byes: Adelaide, Carlton, Gold Coast, GWS Giants, North Melbourne, Richmond

Breathe a sigh of relief. Most of the popular SuperCoach premiums are back and if you planned your trades properly, you should be able to easily cover the 18 players you need to field this round. Sam Walsh will be a head scratcher as he's posting premium numbers, but if his break even is close to his average this could be the round to part with the No. 1 pick. There's no such option with the likes of Cripps, Whitfield, Coniglio or Kelly, who will need to sit on your bench before returning in Round 15.

TRADE TIP: With no coming byes to worry about after Round 14, use your two trades to make your team as strong as possible for the final bye of the season. If you can make three upgrades you'll be on a winner, but adding one rookie and two top picks will be a more likely strategy for most coaches. Watch the break evens closely and if you can add a player whose price is headed north, jump on and have them rise heading toward the business end of the season.

TOP PLAYERS MISSING

Sam Walsh (73.1% of teams)

Patrick Cripps (59.3% of teams)

Brodie Smith (43.3% of teams)

Lachie Whitfield (37.7% of teams)

Rory Laird (34.9% of teams)

Stephen Coniglio (20.2% of teams)

Matt Crouch (14.1% of teams)

Rory Sloane (11% of teams)

Josh Kelly (3.4% of teams)

Ben Cunnington (1.3% of teams)

PREMIUMS TO TARGET

Take your pick. Patrick Dangerfield is understandably already in most teams, while his teammate Tim Kelly has been gaining popularity as a forward. If you've been eyeing Sam Menegola after his price plummeted, reward your patience by bringing him in at a snip of his starting value. This is the week to start planning for Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy if you didn't start the 'set and forget' ruck duo, while Sydney's prolific half-back flanker Jake Lloyd should be high on your shopping list. He's looming large as the No. 1 defender again.

VC/C OPTIONS

Zach Merrett is likely to cop attention from Mark Hutchings in the first game of the round, so look elsewhere. Max Gawn will be favoured to rack up a huge score against either Rory Lobb or Sean Darcy, while Lachie Neale might cop attention from Jack Steele on Saturday but still appears a safe bet. Brodie Grundy will be a popular captaincy pick when he takes on Tim English on Sunday. Grundy scored 160 against the Bulldogs in Round 4.